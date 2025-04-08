The Tribune Corporate Broadband: HDFC advisory on scams

HDFC Bank has warned against ‘digital arrest’ scams, where fraudsters pose as officials to extort money. The bank has advised customers to stay calm, verify claims, never share sensitive information, and report frauds via 1930 or cybercrime.gov.in.

LIC refutes USTR claims

LIC has refuted USTR’s remarks regarding the favourable treatment extended to it by the Government of India. It said it doesn’t get special treatment, competes with 24 private firms, and is regulated equally under IRDAI and SEBI.

Škoda hits record sales

Škoda Auto India posted its highest-ever monthly sales of 7,422 units in March 2025, boosted by Kylaq SUV and Ranveer Singh’s endorsement.

Edtech boost in Himachal

Crack Academy has partnered with the Himachal Pradesh Government for state-wide scholarships and 90 excellence centres under ‘Mere Sheher Ke 100 Ratan’.

Desh Bhagat goes global

Desh Bhagat University (DBU) and DBU Americas have signed MoUs with Mexico’s CUV for academic exchange, joint research and twinning programmes to promote global collaboration.

Reliance offers discounts

Reliance Digital’s ‘Digital Discount Days’ is offering up to Rs 25,000 off on electronics till April 20 across stores, and online.

Ola same-day delivery

Ola Electric has introduced same-day registration and delivery in Bengaluru using AI, to be scaled pan-India in Q2 of 2025.

Zudio opens 1,000th store

Tata’s Zudio has opened its 1,000th store at Sushma Capital, Zirakpur — it’s largest in the region.

HDFC feted for HNW services

HDFC Bank has been named ‘India’s Best for HNW’ at Euromoney Private Banking Awards-2025 for private wealth management.

Hyryder gets smarter

Toyota has upgraded the Urban Cruiser Hyryder with enhanced safety, comfort and tech features, reinforcing its strong hybrid legacy and appeal to modern SUV buyers.

HMD unveils music phones

HMD has launched music-centric phones — HMD 130 and HMD 150 — with music keys and 1-year replacement.

Sterling expands into Punjab

Sterling Holiday Resorts has opened Sterling Borderland in Amritsar, marking its Punjab debut.

Cricketers visit Nik Baker’s factory

Nik Baker’s recently hosted the Australian U-14 cricket team in Mohali for a factory tour and high tea with chef Nikhil Mittal.

Anganwadis modernised

Anil Agarwal Foundation’s Nand Ghar initiative has modernised 8,044 anganwadis, transforming child and women development with education, nutrition and skill-building.

Moot court showcases talent

CT University’s 4th Dr BR Ambedkar National Moot Court, held recently, drew over 50 teams nationwide. Chandigarh University clinched victory at the event.

Motia Greens in Nabha

Motiaz Group has launched a 35-acre gated township in Nabha, featuring lifestyle amenities and spiritual celebrations.

POCO unveils C71

POCO has launched the C71 smartphone. With 6.88” HD+ display, 120Hz refresh rate, TÜV eye protection and wet touch support, it is the segment’s most immersive visual experience.

Acer opens Chandigarh store

Acer has opened its fourth exclusive Chandigarh store in Sector 22, showcasing laptops, gaming gear and tech solutions.