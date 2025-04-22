The Tribune Corporate Broadband: HDFC Bank powers villages

HDFC Bank’s Parivartan initiative will provide clean solar energy to 1,000 villages by the end of 2025, promoting sustainability, awareness, and rural empowerment through local partnerships.

Venus Remedies' FDA boost

Venus Remedies Ltd has received a boost from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) with its antibiotic formulation VRP-034 earning Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) status.

Tanishq's Kundan collection

Tanishq has launched intricate Kundan jewellery for Akshaya Tritiya, blending heritage craftsmanship with modern elegance in its 200-hour handcrafted masterpieces.

Tata AIA’s flexi plan

Tata AIA has launched Shubh Flexi Income Plan offering adaptive life insurance with wealth creation benefits for evolving financial goals.

Design thinking drive

Anant University provost Dr Anunaya Chaubey recently visited Ludhiana to promote design thinking, sustainability, and innovation in higher education.

Concierge banking launch

AU Small Finance Bank has unveiled luxury concierge services for AU ivy and Eternity customers, enhancing premium banking experience.

HDFC’s rural outreach

HDFC Bank’s Parivartan initiative has reached 298 border villages, delivering holistic rural development through sustainable interventions and future expansion plans.

JIIT national workshop

JIIT recently hosted national workshop on engineering education’s future, featuring top AICTE leaders and tech academia discussing AI and blended learning.

Napkin fold record

Students of CT Institute of Hotel Management recently set Limca record attempt with 152 unique napkin folds in just 3 minutes, showcasing creativity, teamwork, and hospitality skills.

Maajghar culinary retail

Sellwin Traders has launched Maajghar retail chain to revive Indian culinary traditions. It is eyeing domestic growth and global exports of heritage foods.

Michelin expands in Patiala

Michelin has opened its first tyres and services store in Patiala with Mast Service Station, offering premium tyres and expert automotive services.

G World School inaugurated

G World School was opened in Mohali recently with a modern campus, blending innovation with Punjab’s cultural values to shape future-ready and ethical leaders.

Rishabh wins archery gold

Guru Kashi University’s Rishabh Yadav and Surekha Venam won gold at the World Archery Cup recently, defeating Chinese Taipei in a thrilling finish.

Mercedes expands footprint

Mercedes-Benz India has opened three luxury service facilities in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, enhancing premium ownership experience and expanding presence in key southern markets.

DBU donates Rs 11 lakh

Desh Bhagat University (DBU) has donated Rs 11 lakh for Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Memorial at Lohgarh, reaffirming its commitment to Sikh heritage and cultural preservation.

Punjab’s forests take root

Roundglass Foundation’s Billion Tree Project has planted over 3 million native trees across Punjab, restoring biodiversity, improving groundwater, and combating climate change while creating livelihood

Hyryder aces mileage test

Gurdeep Singh of Ambala recently won Globe Toyota’s Mileage Rally, achieving 42.6 km/litre in a Hyryder Hybrid.