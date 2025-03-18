The Tribune Corporate Broadband: Kidney health awareness

Dolphin PG College, Chunni Kalan, recently organised Kidney Awareness Week with talks, quiz and a flag rally for public education.

RERA nod to Sushma Belvedere

Sushma Belvedere in Solan valley has received RERA approval, offering luxury mountain living inspired by Vienna's Belvedere Palace.

VIT’s global ranking milestone

VIT has been ranked top 100 in Data Science & AI in QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025.

Jio cricket season offer

Jio has launched unlimited offer with 90-day free JioHotstar and 50-day free JioFiber trial for cricket lovers.

SBI donates Rs 29 lakh

SBI has donated Rs 29,00,362 to Command Hospital’s Oncology Day Care Centre for military personnel's cancer care.

CU’s global ranking

Chandigarh University has been ranked among top 250 worldwide in engineering, technology and social sciences, excelling in multiple subjects.

GNA hosts Kshitiz 2025

GNA University recently organised Kshitiz 2025, which saw over 700 students from Punjab competing in 12 events, with cash prizes, certificates and the Mahaveer Kusum Patni Memorial Award.

CEPT varsity summer courses

CEPT University has opened registrations for summer 2025 electives, offering enriching and intensive educational experiences.

TAFE names vice-chairman

Dr Lakshmi Venu, a leader in farm mechanisation, has been appointed vice-chairman of TAFE, reflecting her commitment to innovation, quality and excellence.

Parachute campaign

Parachute Advansed Gold has launched a Holi campaign with a music video, ensuring worry-free hair protection during festivities.

Celio expands in Ludhiana

Celio has opened its 69th Indian store at Sunview Plaza, Ludhiana, offering 1,800 sq ft of Paris-inspired menswear.

HDFC Bank offers SCSS

HDFC Bank has begun accepting deposits under the Senior Citizens’ Savings Scheme (SCSS), acting as an agency bank for seamless customer service.

Airtel marks ‘Customer Day’

Airtel recently celebrated ‘Customer Day’ by engaging thousands of employees across Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh with customers.

Zepto SuperSaver campaign

Zepto has launched SuperSaver campaign featuring actor Akshay Kumar, offering unbeatable prices and connecting with shoppers through humour.

Empowerment summit

Cash flow expert Jagmohan Singh (CA) has announced Cash Flow Summit 2025, India’s largest financial empowerment event for business owners.

HP unveils AI PCs

HP has launched next-gen AI-powered commercial PCs in India, featuring Intel core ultra processors and NPUs handling 48 trillion operations per second.

Financial Literacy Week

RBI Chandigarh recently observed Financial Literacy Week on the theme ‘Financial Literacy: Women’s Prosperity,’ empowering women through financial awareness.

Hair transplant sector expands

The hair transplant sector is witnessing significant expansion, with Eugenix at the forefront in India. Their success rate has established them as a go-to destination.