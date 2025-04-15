The Tribune Corporate Broadband : Nik Bakers expands in Zirakpur

Nik Bakers has opened a new outlet at Pooja Plazzio, Zirakpur. Justice Varinder Singh (retd) and Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana graced the launch. The café offers gourmet baked goods, a cozy ambience, and dine-in or takeaway options.

Apple’s Height in Ludhiana

Apple’s Height has launched ‘One Centrum’ on Ferozepur Road, Ludhiana — a luxury hub featuring elite offices, retail, dining, and lifestyle experiences with world-class design.

HUDCO to issue bonds

HUDCO has been authorised to issue capital gain tax exemption bonds under Section 54EC, enabling investors to save LTCG tax by investing within six months.

SCOPE-Harvard learning pact

SCOPE has signed an MoU with Harvard Business School Publishing to foster excellence and continuous learning across Indian public sector enterprises with global leadership benchmarks.

Mia unveils Fiora collection

Mia by Tanishq has launched Fiora, a floral-inspired jewellery line celebrating self-expression and fresh beginnings for Akshaya Tritiya and Baisakhi.

Sonata celebrates weddings

Sonata has introduced its wedding collection themed ‘Dream, Together,’ honouring modern couples and the beauty of shared growth and aspirations.

New Vice-Chancellor of DBU

Dr Harsh Sadawarti has been appointed Vice-Chancellor of Desh Bhagat University, pledging innovation, academic growth and transformation for the institution.

Xiaomi unveils QLED Series

Xiaomi has unveiled X Pro QLED TV series, merging advanced tech with home entertainment to create immersive cinematic experiences.

MB Chicken debuts in India

Canada’s MB Chicken has opened its first outlet in Chandigarh, serving fresh — not frozen — fried chicken. The company has plans to open more stores across India.

Lexus posts strong growth

Lexus India has recorded 19% growth in FY 2024–25 and 17% in Q1 2025, driven by luxury innovation and customer focus.

BMW Group sets record

BMW Group India has delivered best-ever Q1 with 3,911 car units and 1,373 bikes sold, led by EV and long-wheelbase segment growth.

HIL rebrands as BirlaNu

HIL Limited has become BirlaNu and it has expanded into pipes and interiors with new Patna plant, sustainable materials, and premium flooring brand Parador.

Amazon expands Ashray

Amazon India plans to open 100 Ashray rest centres by 2025 for delivery associate comfort with air-conditioning, water, charging and seating.

Baisakhi Health Fair held

Oceaniek and Chandigarh Hospital recently hosted free Baisakhi Health Fair offering multi-specialty checkups, wellness counselling, and lifestyle awareness in Rupnagar.

First co-op varsity of India

IFFCO has welcomed the approval of Tribhuvan Sahkari University Bill, India's first cooperative university, passed by Lok Sabha on March 26.

TVS launches King EV

TVS Motor has debuted TVS King EV MAX in Amritsar, highlighting rising demand for eco-friendly urban three-wheeler mobility.