The Tribune Corporate Broadband: SBI launches ‘Maitreyi Room’

SBI has launched ‘Maitreyi Room’ at its Chandigarh office for women staff, reinforcing its commitment to their safety and welfare.

Desh Bhagat expands MDS intake

Desh Bhagat Dental College has received nod to hike its prosthodontics MDS intake from 2 to 5 seats, strengthening its dental education leadership.

Renewable energy expo ends

PHDCCI’s three-day Renewable Energy & EV Expo 2025 attracted 35,000+ visitors, promoting advancements in electric mobility and sustainable energy solutions.

AIBOC hosts ‘Sheroes 3.0’

AIBOC Chandigarh hosted ‘Sheroes 3.0’ and Holi Milan, featuring competitions, cultural events and sewing machine distribution for women’s financial empowerment.

Lexus opens LX 500d bookings

Lexus India has announced bookings for LX 500d, a luxury SUV with a 3.3L V6 twin-turbo diesel engine, built for off-road strength.

HDFC unveils Project HAKK

HDFC Bank has partnered with the IAF and CSC Academy to launch Project HAKK, supporting defence pensioners, veterans and their families.

Lauritz’s smart automation

Lauritz Knudsen Electrical and Automation has launched advanced smart energy solutions, enhancing efficiency by 30% and supporting India's decarbonisation and energy infrastructure goals.

Pita Pit expands in India

Sameer Lamba has become master franchisee for Pita Pit, aiming nationwide expansion in metro cities, for fast-food market.

Toyota launches Hilux Black

Toyota has unveiled Hilux Black Edition, designed for off-road adventures and everyday city driving with enhanced power.

HDFC expands Project NAMAN

HDFC Bank, Indian Army and CSC Academy have extended Project NAMAN to 26 Directorate of Indian Army Veterans locations.

Legender 4X4 gets MT

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has launched manual transmission (MT) variant of Legender 4X4, offering enhanced control, luxury and power.

Birla Fertility turns two

Birla Fertility & IVF, Rewari, recently celebrated its second anniversary, reuniting families who conceived through its treatments and emphasising advanced fertility care.

Sensodyne sets world record

Sensodyne has achieved a Guinness World Record at Maha Kumbh 2025 for completing over 27,000 online dental screenings in 24 hours, promoting oral health awareness.

Bandhan Mutual Fund launch

Bandhan Mutual Fund has unveiled a new debt index fund, offering structured short-term fixed-income investment in top-rated financial securities.

Red Saree Run Thrills

The 8th Red Saree Run saw over 300 women running in sarees, blending fitness, culture and empowerment in a vibrant celebration of womanhood.

Volvo unveils new XC90

Volvo India has launched the new XC90 SUV, featuring advanced technology and refined design, priced at Rs 1.02 crore.

Jindal empowers women

Jindal Stainless celebrated Women’s Day with a ‘Flip the Script’ campaign challenging workplace gender bias and showcasing women artisans’ handicrafts.

inDrive promotes road safety

inDrive and Chandigarh Traffic Police conducted awareness sessions and a bike rally, distributing helmets and promoting responsible road habits.

SBI donates ambulance to NGO

SBI Chandigarh Circle has donated an ambulance to Serve Humanity, Serve God Charitable Trust to support free treatment for spinal cord injury patients in Punjab.