The Ultimate Vitamin C Skincare Ritual: A Step-by-Step Guide with The Body Shop

VMPL

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New Delhi [India], July 31: Dull skin doesn't stand a chance once you know how to build a proper Vitamin C routine. And the good news? The Body Shop has done the hard work for you, crafting an entire Vitamin C range- formulated with at least 90% natural-origin ingredients and starring camu camu berry extract- so every step of your skincare ritual works together toward one goal: glow. Here's exactly how to layer it, product by product, for skin that looks brighter, smoother and more even by the day.

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Step 1: Cleanse With Purpose

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Every good routine starts with a clean canvas, and the Vitamin C Daily Glow Cleansing Polish was built for exactly that. This lightweight gel cleanser is infused with jojoba microbeads and perlite (made from volcanic glass) to gently buff away dead skin cells while you wash, revealing noticeably smoother, softer skin underneath. Woven through it all is camu camu berry extract, sourced through community trade from Peru, one of nature's most concentrated sources of Vitamin C. It's gentle enough to use both morning and night, rinses clean, and leaves skin feeling refreshed rather than stripped.

Step 2: Exfoliate a Little Extra (A Few Times a Week)

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Cleansing handles the everyday grime, but a couple of times a week, your skin deserves a deeper reset. Enter the Vitamin C Glow-Revealing Liquid Peel, a gel-to-peel exfoliator that transforms as you massage it in, rolling away dull, tired skin cells and leaving behind a complexion that feels fresh, clean and smooth. It's infused with natural-origin Vitamin C and camu camu berry extract, and formulated to suit all skin types- including sensitive skin. Use it two to three times a week as a mid-week glow booster.

Craving something even more indulgent? Swap in the Vitamin C Glow Revealing Microdermabrasion once a week instead. This creamy, orange, spa-worthy formula is made with 96% natural-origin ingredients, including Vitamin C and camu camu berry extract, and uses fine exfoliating micro-particles to sweep away dirt, makeup and sunscreen buildup- leaving skin feeling fresher and luxuriously soft. Consider it your weekly reset button.

Step 3: Serum, Serum, Serum

If there's one non-negotiable step in this ritual, it's the Vitamin C Glow Revealing Serum. Formulated with 10% natural-origin Vitamin C- The Body Shop's highest concentration ever and enriched with bakuchiol, a naturally derived ingredient known for retinol-like activity on skin, this is the range's true radiance-reviving hero. Lightweight, non-comedogenic, and made with 92% natural-origin ingredients, it helps reduce the appearance of uneven pigmentation and texture while delivering up to 24 hours of hydration. Apply it both morning and night, right after cleansing (and exfoliating, on those days), for skin that's consistently working toward its glow.

Step 4: Seal It In With Moisture

Vitamin C thrives when it's locked in, which is where the Vitamin C Glow Boosting Moisturiser comes in as your everyday hydration step designed to complement the rest of the ritual. New to Vitamin C? Ease in by applying it every other day before building up to daily use.

For those who want to go all in, the Vitamin C Glow Boosting Intense Moisturiser takes things up a notch. This velvety, whipped-cream formula is enriched with olive-derived squalane, bakuchiol and 3-O-Ethyl Ascorbic Acid- a stable, natural-origin form of Vitamin C to visibly improve the look of uneven skin tone and texture. Pair it with the 10% Glow Revealing Serum for four weeks, and 87% of users reported their skin's luminosity looked renewed. That's the kind of teamwork worth building a routine around.

The Full Ritual, In Order

Cleanse -- Vitamin C Daily Glow Cleansing Polish (AM & PM)

1) Exfoliate -- Vitamin C Glow-Revealing Liquid Peel (2-3x/week) or Microdermabrasion (weekly)

2) Treat -- Vitamin C Glow Revealing Serum (AM & PM)

3) Moisturise -- Vitamin C Glow Boosting Moisturiser or Intense Moisturiser (daily)

Consistency is everything with Vitamin C -- this isn't an overnight fix, it's a ritual. Give it a few weeks, stick with the steps, and let camu camu do what it does best. Dull skin's days are numbered.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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