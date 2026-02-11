The USD 58B Strategic Reset: Space Matrix Delivers 5.98 Million Sq. Ft. as the Office Becomes India’s New Innovation Engine

India, 11th February, 2026 - Space Matrix, a global leader in workplace design and build consultancy, today announced it has delivered 5.98 million sq. ft. of office projects, impacting approximately 60,000 lives in India during FY25. This milestone marks a decisive shift in the boardroom, as the office has evolved from a real estate cost into a high-performance ecosystem and a critical lever for workplace ROI. This achievement arrives as Global Capability Centers (GCCs), the backbone of India’s $58 billion workplace future, transition from cost-centric back offices into high-velocity engines for AI and digital transformation. This evolution marks a fundamental shift in the corporate landscape, with these centers moving from the “back-end” to the “boardroom,” and enterprises increasingly leveraging the physical environment as a powerful tool for talent acquisition and operational excellence.

An ISG 2023 study cautioned that nearly four in ten GCCs actually hinder employee experience, resulting in a 39% engagement gap. For organizations scaling at speed, this turns growth itself into a strategic risk. Space Matrix is addressing this challenge by replacing traditional silos with future workplace design centered on human energy and cognitive performance. Gartner research shows that transitioning to a human-centric work design can increase employee engagement by up to 51%, while decreasing employee fatigue by 44%.

By prioritizing this "Design Dividend," Space Matrix has changed the GCC floorplate in FY25: ● Behavioral Flexibility: 50–75% of projects now utilize unassigned seating, transforming the office from a fixed desk model into a fluid "Community Anchor".

● Certified Wellness: 95–97% of projects integrate wellness and recovery rooms as standard strategic infrastructure to drive a 28% improvement in overall performance.

“FY25 marked a period of consolidation where organizations replaced post-pandemic experimentation with disciplined planning,” said Akshay Lakhanpal, CEO – India, Space Matrix. “We are seeing a 'Design Dividend' where every square foot is optimized for performance.

Delivering 5.98 million sq. ft. is a narrative of how brand experience and employee experience have become the primary benchmarks for business success”.

Space Matrix brings its vision to life by transforming the workplace into a positive catalyst where people thrive, businesses grow, and the planet is protected. This year, that commitment unlocked a new benchmark in excellence, with global recognition from the International Property Awards, Archello Awards and Muse Awards.

This momentum extends beyond design: ● Business Growth: Recognized as one of the Top 50 Fastest-Growing Organizations in Singapore (E50 Awards).

● Human Excellence: Secured Bronze in Enterprise Learning Strategy of the Year, Silver in Most Inclusive Learning & Leadership Environment and Gold in Learning Impact on Business Transformation honors from People Matters, reinforcing a commitment to employee excellence.

● Planet-Positive Impact: Through the Re-source programme, the firm recycled 67% of construction waste (1,075+ tonnes), proving that strategic growth and environmental stewardship are inseparable.

As India enters its next phase of growth, Space Matrix continues to align future workplace design with long-term resilience. By treating the workplace as a strategic performance partner, the firm is ensuring that India’s next billion square feet are built with a singular mission to: #maketheworldabetterplacetowork.

About Space Matrix Founded in 2001, at Space Matrix, we design conscious workplaces that create positive and sustainable business impact through design thinking. We believe in leveraging the power of data and cutting-edge analytical tools to create impactful solutions for the clients. Our vision is to build flourishing communities at work that drive human potential.

With project experience in over 100 cities and 19 office locations in Australia, China, India, the Philippines, Thailand, Dubai the United States and Singapore (HQ), we rank #2 in the Interior Design Magazine's International Design Giants 2024 and have won multiple International Property Awards. Teamwork, Integrity, and Excellence guide our 600+ professionals globally, while we continue to push the boundaries in workplace transformation.

Great employees are your company's storm shield. We design workplaces – the operating system of your organisation – to amplify culture, spark innovation, and foster collaboration. The resilience to ride through storms and the ability to bounce back comes to a great extent from their employees. Workplace design involves aligning the space to a company's functional and cultural needs; it is a powerful tool for creating engaging, innovative, flexible, and creative work environments. A great work environment inspires them to give their best.

