The verification economy: When AI can fake reality, Trust becomes the new currency

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 16: As artificial intelligence makes it increasingly easy to generate new ideas as well as convincing fake voices, images, documents and research data, the world faces a new strategic challenge: how to distinguish what is real, and what actually works, from what is synthesised. Synergia Foundation, an independent, non-partisan strategic affairs think tank, argues that this challenge is giving rise to a new Verification Economy, in which the ability to validate ideas and authenticate information, data and research will become critical to economic competitiveness, scientific progress and national security.

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Expressing his concerns, Tobby Simon, Founder & President, Synergia Foundation, said, “As AI makes it easier to create convincing fakes, knowing what is real and what is not is becoming a serious challenge. The concern goes beyond false information. It is about protecting people’s trust in the information they receive, the institutions they rely on and the transactions they make. Governments, businesses, and technology platforms must work together to make verification a basic part of our digital world. In the AI era, the ability to establish what is genuine will be essential to protecting trust, business confidence, and national security.”

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FROM INFORMATION OVERLOAD TO A CRISIS OF AUTHENTICITY

The rapid expansion of generative AI is lowering the cost and effort required to produce new ideas and synthetic content at scale. This is creating an imbalance: generation is becoming easier, faster, and cheaper, while establishing authenticity, and proving that an idea works, remains a complex challenge.

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For businesses, this means an AI-generated molecule or design is worthless until it is physically tested and proven, shifting value towards laboratories, testing facilities and regulatory compliance. For governments, it creates new challenges for intellectual property laws built on the assumption that only humans invent. For researchers, it means a dataset or research paper can no longer be assumed genuine unless proven fake.

Uncertainty over whether AI-driven discoveries can be patented is pushing companies towards trade secrets, and countries that set a lower bar for protecting AI-assisted work could draw research capital away from others. But minor, incremental updates to existing laws alone cannot address a shift of this scale.

THREE PRIORITIES FOR BUILDING A VERIFICATION ECONOMY

Synergia believes India must move beyond simply detecting deepfakes and false information. It must put practical systems in place to reward validation, establish the authenticity of information, and keep AI-driven research in the open.

1. Reward validation, not just ideation. New legal categories, such as validation patents or data exclusivity, must reward whoever physically proves a concept works, not just whoever generated it.

2. Make authenticity traceable. Digital watermarking, reliable provenance records and verifiable digital credentials can help users assess the origin and integrity of information.

3. Build openness into the ecosystem. Policymakers must create legal frameworks designed for machine-generated outputs that encourage companies to publish AI-driven research rather than lock it behind trade secrets.

These measures will require a combination of technology, policy, institutional cooperation, and public awareness. No single platform or regulatory intervention can address the challenge in isolation.

TRUST WILL DETERMINE THE NEXT PHASE OF DIGITAL GROWTH

The emerging Verification Economy is about who can prove that an idea works in the physical world, and that the data behind it is genuine.

As AI-generated content becomes more sophisticated, verification could become an increasingly important capability across pharmaceuticals, advanced materials, synthetic biology, scientific research, and national security. Organisations that can establish authenticity and prove their ideas work will be better positioned to sustain trust in a digital environment where appearances can no longer be taken at face value.

The next phase of digital transformation will be measured not only by how intelligently systems can generate information, but by how reliably society can establish what is true.

About Synergia Foundation

Synergia Foundation is an independent, non-partisan strategic affairs think tank based in Bengaluru, focused on geopolitics, geoeconomics, national security and emerging technologies. Led by Tobby Simon, Founder & President, Synergia brings together global experts across strategy, diplomacy, defence, technology, and policy to deliver evidence-based insights, strategic foresight, and actionable perspectives on complex global challenges. With an India and Indo-Pacific lens and a global outlook, Synergia convenes high-level dialogues and produces research that helps leaders and institutions anticipate disruption, strengthen resilience, and make better strategic decisions.

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