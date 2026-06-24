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New Delhi [India], June 24: India's success story is written by people who are iconoclasts, innovators, and visionaries making a difference through what they do. People who have achieved success in fields like health care, tech, education, law, sustainability, entrepreneurship, astrology and leadership among others are the new crop of visionaries leading the way with zeal and dedication. Their stories are not only about professional excellence but more about solving problems, empowerment of the communities, and inspiration to future generations. We bring you some of these inspiring visionaries from the world of India in our special section titled, The Visionaries of India: Leaders, Innovators and Changemakers.

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Pt. Umesh Chandra Pant: 37+ Years of Trusted Vedic Astrology Experience and Global Recognition

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Pt. Umesh Chandra Pant is one of India's most respected Vedic astrologers, with more than 37 years of experience (since 1988) in guiding individuals, families, professionals, and business owners through the wisdom of Vedic Astrology. As the Founder and Chief Astrologer of PavitraJyotish and AstrologerUmesh.com, he has built a reputation for accurate predictions, ethical consultations, and practical astrological guidance.

Over the years, Pt. Umesh Pant has successfully helped thousands of clients across India and internationally, including the USA, Canada, the UK, Australia, UAE, and Singapore. His areas of expertise include Career Astrology, Business Astrology, Medical Astrology, Relationship Astrology, Prashna Astrology, Muhurta Astrology, Vastu Shastra, and Effective Astrological Remedies.

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His dedication to the field has earned him professional recognition from AIFAS (All India Federation of Astrologers' Societies), affiliated with Mewar University, along with prestigious titles such as Jyotish Ratna, Jyotish Bhushan, Jyotish Prabhakar, Jyotish Shastracharya, and Jyotish Rishi.

A major achievement in his career is being recognized by ThreeBestRated® as a Top Astrologer in New Delhi for 10 consecutive years (2017-Present), reflecting his commitment to excellence and client satisfaction.

Pt. Umesh Chandra Pant's astrological insights have been featured in leading media platforms, including India Today, The Times of India (TOI), Zee News, Hindustan Times, Outlook India, ANI, PTI, and other reputed publications. By combining ancient Vedic wisdom with modern accessibility, he continues to empower people worldwide to make informed decisions and achieve greater clarity, confidence, and success in life.

For more information, personalized astrology consultation, and authentic Vedic astrology services, please visit:

https://www.pavitrajyotish.com/

Dr. Sahil Singh: A Young UN Ambassador Driving Change Through Nutrition and Sustainability

Dr. Sahil Singh has emerged as one of India's youngest global ambassadors, earning recognition for his contributions to nutrition advocacy, sustainable development, and international cooperation. Hailing from Rudrapur, Uttarakhand, he has dedicated his efforts to addressing critical global challenges such as malnutrition, food security, and community empowerment, particularly in developing regions.

As Ambassador of Strategic Partnerships and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at the Intergovernmental Institution for the Use of Micro-algae Spirulina Against Malnutrition (IIMSAM), a Permanent Observer to the United Nations ECOSOC, Dr. Singh actively promotes initiatives focused on nutrition security and sustainable growth. His involvement in advancing Spirulina-based nutrition programs reflects his commitment to supporting innovative and scalable solutions to combat malnutrition and improve public health outcomes.

Beyond his work in nutrition and sustainability, Dr. Singh's expertise extends to diplomacy, governance, technology, entrepreneurship, and policy advocacy. Through his vision, leadership, and dedication to meaningful change, he continues to contribute toward building a healthier, more sustainable, and inclusive future on a global scale.

Bhadrik Panchal: Empowering India's Entrepreneurs Through Digital Growth and Business Leadership

Bhadrik Panchal is an emerging Business Coach, Motivational Speaker, and Entrepreneur dedicated to helping small and medium-sized businesses unlock sustainable growth in the digital era. With over 15 years of experience in digital marketing, business strategy, branding, SEO, performance marketing, and lead generation, he has guided entrepreneurs across industries in building stronger brands and scalable business models.

Based in Ahmedabad, Bhadrik Panchal is known for his practical, execution-driven approach to business coaching, helping entrepreneurs transform ideas into measurable results. His expertise spans digital transformation, business growth strategies, personal branding, and performance marketing, enabling businesses to enhance visibility, generate quality leads, and improve profitability.

Driven by his philosophy, "Naam Nahi, Misaal Bano" (Be an Example, Not Just a Name), Bhadrik continues to inspire aspiring entrepreneurs through mentorship, speaking engagements, and thought leadership. His vision is to empower business owners across India with the mindset, strategy, and digital tools required to succeed in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

Dr. M. Hussain Kalsekar : Driving Business Success Using Innovative Digital Solutions and Growth Strategy

Dr. M. Hussain Kalsekar is a well-known digital marketer, consultant, and entrepreneur who has helped businesses adapt, evolve, and flourish within the ever-evolving digital environment over two decades. In his capacity as the Founder & CEO of 366 DigitX, he has been instrumental in facilitating business growth by helping businesses in various sectors position their brands and engage customers more effectively.

A skilled professional, having expertise in fields like digital marketing, branding, social media, consumer behavior, and business development, Dr. M. Hussain Kalsekar specializes in devising solutions that make use of emerging trends in the market and help organizations benefit from them. This is what makes him the most sought-after consultant among businesses.

Educated with a degree in BMS, PGDBA, and MBA in Marketing, and being a certified digital marketer himself, Dr. M. Hussain Kalsekar successfully bridges the gap between academic education and practical experience. In addition to consulting, he also acts as a mentor to young professionals and budding entrepreneurs.

Madhusudan Kabra: The Man Simplifying Office Supplies Procurement for Indian Businesses

In a country where office procurement is still run through phone calls and scattered vendors, Madhusudan Kabra is building a more organised way forward. A Chartered Accountant by training, he founded Yosto Venture India Pvt. Ltd. in Mumbai and launched Wisycart.com, among India's first e-commerce platforms dedicated entirely to office supplies, from stationery to cleaning materials, delivered on time to businesses big and small. To solve a bigger problem for large enterprises, he created YostoDesk, a custom workflow system with a curated catalogue and a strict Maker-Checker-Approver process, ensuring every purchase across multiple branches is tracked and approved correctly. Both ventures are entirely bootstrapped, reflecting his hands-on, discipline-first approach to building businesses. Madhusudan believes procurement does not need to be complicated, it needs to be honest, accountable, and built around how Indian companies actually work.

Dr. Divyanshu Patel: Holistic Approach to Well-being through Integrative Health Care

Dr. Divyanshu Patel is an enthusiastic professional in healthcare, research, and wellness who is contributing significantly in the domain of Integrative Medicine. Equipped with a wide range of knowledge in Ayurveda, Nutrition, Cosmetology, Trichology, Pharmaceutical Sciences, and preventive healthcare, Dr. Patel believes in providing an opportunity for people to lead healthier and balanced lives through an integrative healthcare approach.

Motivated by the idea that healthcare should not only concentrate on curing patients, but also on prevention of illnesses and maintenance of a healthy state in general, Dr. Patel is merging traditional treatments with contemporary science knowledge, thus creating sustainable healthcare solutions that emphasize awareness and management of a person's life style.

In addition to his medical practice and wellness projects, Dr. Patel is engaged in various researches and educational programs aimed at raising people's awareness in health issues.

Advocate Sarthak Chaturvedi: Redefining Credibility at the Bar

India's progress is driven by individuals who dare to think differently, lead with purpose, and create impact through their work. Advocate Sarthak Chaturvedi is one such voice in law.

He did not arrive at the Supreme Court of India through privilege. From Mathura to the Supreme Court of India, he built his practice from the ground up -- case by case, without shortcuts. Today, as founder and managing partner of Sarthak Chaturvedi & Co., he stands among the rare lawyers who understand India's legal system from genuinely inside it.

His appointment as Senior Panel Counsel for the Government of India at the Supreme Court in the year 2019 places him in a unique position -- arguing matters that affect not just individual clients, but entire categories of citizens, government departments, and national policy. Over two decades, his practice has spanned constitutional law, criminal litigation, environmental matters, public interest litigation, service disputes, and civil cases across the Supreme Court, Delhi High Court, and key tribunals. He has worked alongside stalwarts including the late Senior Advocate Ram Jethmalani and Padma Shri Senior Advocate Pravin H. Parekh.

What makes him a changemaker is his leadership beyond the courtroom. At a time when most senior lawyers stay silent on uncomfortable truths -- junior exploitation, the bail crisis, the gap between judicial promise and reality -- he speaks plainly and publicly. Through his newsletter _Unfiltered_, LinkedIn, London International Disputes Week 2026, and the Oxford Union, he advances a clear vision: a profession's credibility depends on honesty about its failures, not just celebration of its achievements.

As Sarthak Chaturvedi & Co. Completing its fifteenth year in 2026, his commitment to excellence, reform, and purpose-driven leadership continues to set new standards -- and inspire the next generation of lawyers to lead with integrity.

Visionary Educator Manbir Bedi Champions Screen-Free Coding to Prepare India's Next Generation of Thinkers

While India is competing to be the global superpower in Artificial Intelligence, robotics and digital innovation, an important question that is coming up is - Are the kids learning to think or are they learning to just operate? Educator and innovation expert Manbir Bedi, Director of Primary Plus Group has been working closely with schools and children for the past two decades. In the course of his interactions with teachers, parents and students, he had noticed that though children were spending more time on screens, there were fewer and fewer opportunities to learn to think deeply, be creative and hone problem-solving skills. Inspired by this insight, Screen-Free Coding was born: a model that helps young people learn computational thinking without the use of a computer, tablet or mobile device.

Coding Beyond Computers

Bedi says that people often think coding is the process of learning a programming language. However, coding actually starts with learning to think logically, to decompose problems, to identify patterns, to make sequences and to make solutions. "Before kids can learn to program machines, they must learn to program their own minds," says Bedi. "Computational thinking is a life skill, not just a technical skill." The Screen-Free Coding programme teaches children about sequencing, algorithms, debugging, conditionals and logical reasoning through games, storytelling, puzzles, movement-based activities and collaboration.

It is in tandem with National Education Policy (NEP) 2020's vision for the 21st century based on experiential learning, critical thinking, multidisciplinary approach, and competency-based development.

A National Opportunity

As India works towards creating a knowledge-based society, educational innovation has to start at the roots. Screen-Free Coding is a chance to level the playing field by giving every child, no matter where they are from or what resources they have, the opportunity to learn computational thinking. In contrast to technology-dependent programmes, this model can be replicated in both urban and rural schools, helping every child gain future-ready skills.

Praveen Joshi: Leading Businesses into the Future Through Digital Innovation

Praveen Joshi is the Managing Director and a founding member of RSK Business Solutions, with over 22 years of experience in technology and business leadership. He has been instrumental in building the company into a trusted provider of digital transformation, AI consulting, AI transformation, custom AI software development, and technology solutions for clients across the UK, USA, and Europe.

In the early years of the company, Praveen was actively involved in multiple functions, including recruitment, operations, business development, and client management. His hands-on approach helped establish a strong foundation for growth and service excellence.

Today, he focuses on driving the company's strategic vision, fostering innovation, and strengthening client relationships. Under his leadership, RSK Business Solutions has grown to a team of over 125 professionals. Known for his commitment to quality, sustainable growth, and employee well-being, Praveen continues to lead the company toward long-term success while helping businesses harness emerging technologies to drive innovation and growth.

Swetali Panda (Flatsy Estate): Shaping Real Estate and Empowering Women

Meet Swetali Panda, the visionary General Manager at Flatsy Estate PVT Ltd, widely regarded as the Greater Noida best Real Estate company. With immense market knowledge, Swetali is an industry expert who effortlessly guides clients through buying, selling, or renting properties. Her forward-thinking leadership has been instrumental in successfully implementing landmark residential projects, solidifying her firm's position as a premier Real Estate company in Greater Noida.

Beyond her stellar achievements at Flatsy Estate Greater Noida, Swetali is a passionate advocate for women's empowerment. She owns a flourishing salon chain that serves a powerful community purpose: running a dedicated training program to make young women self-independent. By teaching them essential business and beauty skills, she empowers these girls to confidently initiate and manage their own parlours.

Blending sharp real estate acumen with a heart for community upliftment, Swetali is building brighter futures, both in property development and in the lives of female entrepreneurs.

The stories covered in this edition make it clear that leadership should be judged not only on the basis of success but on the basis of positive impact created through it. Whether it is through innovations in healthcare and technology or sustainability, legal excellence, education, entrepreneurship, or social progress, these leaders have shown how much can be achieved through commitment, perseverance and progressive leadership. These stories provide motivation to all those who wish to emulate such leaders and carve out careers for themselves in different sectors. Through their achievements, they also represent the progressive nature of India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)