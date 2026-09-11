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Home / Business / The Wait Is Over: iPhone 18 Pro Pre-booking Opens at Reliance Digital on 12th September, 2026

The Wait Is Over: iPhone 18 Pro Pre-booking Opens at Reliance Digital on 12th September, 2026

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ANI
Updated At : 02:17 PM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 11: Reliance Digital, India's largest consumer electronics retail chain, today announced that pre-booking for the iPhone 18 Pro will go live from 12th September, 5:30 PM, across Reliance Digital stores nationwide and online at reliancedigital.in & jiomart.com. The device will be available for purchase from 18th September, 8:00 AM onwards. Pre-booking opens on 12th September at 5:30 PM, with the iPhone 18 Pro available for purchase from 18th September at 8:00 AM across Reliance Digital stores nationwide and online.

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Building on its recent 'Mr. iSeek New Phone' campaign that had customers anticipating the drop, Reliance Digital now invites customers to #TakeTheFirstBite for real, securing their iPhone 18 Pro ahead of launch day and being among the first in the country to get their hands on it.

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Pre-booking will be open across all Reliance Digital stores and online, giving customers the flexibility to reserve from wherever is most convenient for them.

Key Dates to remember:

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* Pre-booking opens: 12th September, 5:30 PM onwards

* Device available: 18th September, 8:00 AM onwards

About Reliance Digital:

Reliance Digital is India's largest electronics retailer, present in over 800 cities with more than 700+ large-format Reliance Digital stores and 900+ My Jio stores, serving customers in every corner of the country and making the latest technology accessible to all. With over 300 international and national brands and more than 5,000 products at the best prices, Reliance Digital offers the largest selection of models to help customers find the right technology for their lifestyle. The trained and well-informed staff at every store are always ready to guide customers through every detail of each product. Importantly, Reliance Digital provides after-sales service for all its products through Reliance resQ, the service arm of the retailer and India's only ISO 9001-certified electronics service brand. Reliance resQ is available all week and is fully equipped to provide end-to-end solutions.

For ease of purchase, customers can visit any Reliance Digital store, shop online at www.reliancedigital.in or www.jiomart.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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