The Wait Is Over: Nykaa Pink Friday Brings the Biggest Beauty Steals of 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 21: Hey beauty fam, brace yourselves! The Nykaa Pink Friday Sale is back, bigger and bolder than ever. Mark your calendars because from 21st November 2025, starting at 4 PM, you can snag your fave skincare, haircare, and makeup goodies for up to 60% off. Yep, you read that right--up to 60% off. So, start filling that Pink Box now before it's game over!

Hold up, don't blink. This is India's biggest beauty sale of the year, with over 1,800 brands dropping jaw-dropping deals across hair, skincare, and makeup. From cult classics to brand-new arrivals, Nykaa's got all your beauty cravings covered. If scrolling through endless options stresses you out, chill. Nykaa beauty editors have done the heavy lifting and handpicked the top-selling products at mega-slash prices. Time's ticking though, so grab these deals before they ghost you.

Cult Classics and offers you cant resist

When it comes to cult classic brands such as Lakme, L'Oreal, and Maybelline, the Pink Friday Sale will not disappoint, as they are up to 50% off. You also stand to get free gifts with every purchase that exceeds Rs 599, Rs 899, and Rs 999, respectively. When it comes to skin, Cetaphil, Plum, and Foxtale are the brands to keep an eye out. Cetaphil has up to 30% on their entire inventory, Plum is giving away tickets to Disneyland, Cerave as it has first time offer - Min 20% Off with free gifts on all orders

Luxury Deals

Calling all luxury lovers! Pink Friday isn't just about staples; it's about treating yourself to the glam life. M.A.C is giving 30% off plus B2G1 flash deals, while Charlotte Tilbury serves 30% off luxe faves. NARS is slashing 15-30% off select products, and Estee Lauder hooks you up with up to 25% off plus a Buy-2-Get-1 bonus. Skincare divas can stock Clinique at 30% off and Eucerin at 25% off with free minis. Lancome is gifting up to 20% off plus luxe extras, while Laneige offers 20% off plus a freebie on spends above Rs. 999. For makeup addicts, Bobbi Brown has up to 30% off plus B2G1, and Carolina Herrera adds up to 15% off plus an extra Prive bonus. Luxury just got a whole lot sweeter.

Free Gifts on Orders

Pink Friday is basically Christmas in November. Some of the biggest brands are stacking freebies on every qualifying order. Kay Beauty is giving a free gift on Rs. 1,199+, while Nykaa Cosmetics sneaks in a lipstick bonus. Lakme, L'Oreal Paris, and Dot & Key are dropping full-size surprises and minis, while Plum, Cetaphil, and Minimalist are making your everyday essentials even better with high-value add-ons. Luxury lovers, Laneige, Lancome, and Eucerin have premium minis and luxe gifting for select spends, while Bobbi Brown and Estee Lauder are throwing in B2G1 deals and travel-size favourites. Fragrance and body-care fans, you're not left out either--expect limited-edition treats, deluxe minis, and seasonal goodies. Basically, your Pink Friday cart = major happiness.

Bumper Giveaways

Want more? Of course, you do. Follow @MyNykaa on Instagram to unlock insane giveaways by participating in exciting contests. Ten top shoppers will score 100 free lipsticks each, and lucky peeps could win a Dyson hamper or a trip to Disneyland. One superstar will get a Nykaa Luxe Golden Ticket for 50 free luxe fragrance minis, and another will snag a Golden Ticket for Charlotte Tilbury's entire Pillow Talk range. Oh, and the first ten people who send a screenshot of a Pink Friday ad? A Nykaa voucher worth Rs. 5,000 is all yours.

Haircare Heaven

Nykaa Pink Friday is here to upgrade your hair game, too. Agaro is dropping a jaw-dropping 70% off. Alan Truman, Winston, and Ikonic Professional / Ikonic Me have 30-50% off their bestsellers, perfect for a styling upgrade. Salon legends like L'Oreal Professionnel, Wella Professionals, Matrix, Kerastase, Bare Anatomy, and Olaplex are giving 25-40% off pro-level tools plus free minis. Everyday staples like Dove, TRESemme, and Wishcare are up to 60% off. First-time hair arsenal builders or premium upgraders, Nykaa's Pink Friday has every tool you need to slay.

On Nykaa Play, enjoy live shopping, blockbuster giveaways, exclusive coupons, and more rewards. Nykaa Play is the interactive in-app channel where you can shop and learn in real-time with top industry experts, viral celebrities, and leading beauty creators. Shoppers stand a chance to win free gift cards, beauty hampers, and more.

We also have something for fashion lovers

Nykaa Fashion is serving the biggest style party of the season! From twirl-worthy western fits to swoon-worthy Indianwear, sharp menswear, trendy kids' looks, and even chic home upgrades, everything is dropping up to 80% off (yes, really). Your fave brands like Cider, Twenty Dresses, H&M, Libas, Biba, Nykd, RSVP, Forever New, ONLY, and Autumnlane are basically throwing a price-drop fiesta. Sneakerheads, this is your moment, Puma, Adidas, Skechers, Crocs, Asics, Converse, and New Balance are offering steals so good you might need a second shoe rack.

Desi glam lovers, get ready to shine. Libas, Soch, Biba, Varanga, Janasya, Vaamsi and more are dropping festive fits with deals that hit harder than shaadi-season dhols. Accessory addicts, don't panic, we didn't forget you. Aldo, Miraggio, Guess, John Jacobs, Vincent Chase, Zaveri Pearls, Palmonas, and Accessorize London are serving up to 75% off, plus extra discounts to sweeten the sparkle.

Boys, your style glow-up is here. US Polo, Calvin Klein, Snitch, Jack & Jones, Rare Rabbit, and The Souled Store are all on sale, no more "I have nothing to wear." And for your home, Wonderchef, Pure Home + Living, Mason Home, D'Decor and Obsessions are ready to turn your space from "okay-ish" to Pinterest-worthy in a single cart swipe.

Oh, and the kids? Hopscotch, PS Peaches, Mini Stitch, R&B and more are dropping adorable styles at "Is this even real?" prices. Basically, if you were waiting for a sign to shop, this is it, massive savings, endless styles, and all the fun. Dive in and shop the hottest deals only at Nykaa Fashion!

Ten days. Thousands of deals. One iconic sale. Nykaa Pink Friday is here, dive in. This is your all-in-one beauty and lifestyle playground, and missing it is not an option. The deals, the freebies, the luxury steals - they're all waiting.

Download the Nykaa app and Nykaa Fashion app or head to www.nykaa.com and www.nykaafashion.com and start shopping now. Your Pink Friday haul is calling!

All offers and deals are subject to applicable terms and conditions.

