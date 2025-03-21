The Women in Leadership Conference

VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 21: The Women in Leadership event, hosted on International Women's Day, was a remarkable celebration of female excellence and empowerment. The event brought together influential women leaders from diverse industries, highlighting their achievements, resilience, and impact. Engaging discussions, inspiring stories, and powerful networking opportunities made it a truly transformative experience. It reinforced the importance of gender inclusivity and leadership diversity, leaving a lasting impact on all attendees.

* Panel 1: Breaking the Glass Ceiling: Women in Leadership

Advertisement

MODERATOR: Riya Gote, Founder, Scriberlee & Managing Editor, The Business Fame

PANELIST:

Advertisement

* Neha Bisht, Founder & CEO, Blue Buzz

* Dr. Archana Upadhyay, Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), HINDUSTAN COLAS

* Brenda Mendes, Founder, Skill Grill Career Solutions

* Asmani Surve, Vice President - Human Resource, Goldi Solar

* Panel 2: Driving Change: Women in Social Impact and Sustainability

MODERATOR: Shalini Singh, Independent Director & Integrated Communications & Sustainability Expert

* Kiran Bhambhani, Marketing Head - West & South Zone, Tata Realty & Infrastructure Ltd.

* Gauri Das, Senior Vice President, India Factoring and Finance Solutions Private Limited

* Varada Kulkarni, Lead CSR, Reliance Industries Limited

* Viral Pandya-Vaidya, General Manager Business Operations Group, Lupin Limited

* Panel 3: Balancing Act: Work-Life Harmony for Women

MODERATOR: Riya Gote, Founder, Scriberlee & Managing Editor, The Business Fame

PANELIST:

* Heeta Parikh, Founder & CEO, Silver Spun Brand Solutions

* Neha Agarwal, Vice President, Percept Limited

* Nandita Chaudhuri, Artist, Poet & Author

* Suman Gupta, Assistant Vice President, Mahindra Finance Limited

* Overview of the National Feather Awards

The National Feather Awards is a prestigious platform that celebrates excellence, innovation, and impactful leadership across various industries. Since its inception, the awards have recognized outstanding individuals, teams and organizations that demonstrate remarkable achievements and contributions to their fields.

This year, we are proud to introduce a series of distinguished titles that recognize and celebrate the achievements of leaders across various sectors.

BHARAT EV AWARDS | NATIONAL ICONS IN HR | CELEBRATING WOMEN IN LEADERSHIP

In its 4th Edition, the National Feather Awards continues its mission to honor those who inspire, lead, and innovate, setting benchmarks for success and shaping the future. This grand event brings together trailblazers, visionaries, and changemakers under one roof to celebrate the spirit of achievement and progress.

GRAND JURY MEMBER FOR NATIONAL FEATHER AWARDS:

* Sudipta Ghosh, Partner, PWC

* Ajay Chaudhary, Chief Financial Officer, Gestamp India

* Dr. Saumya Badgayan, VP-Corp. Strategy HR/IR, Gold Star Jewellery Pvt. Ltd.

* Dr. Ankita Singh, CPO / Board of Directors Cignex & Relevance Lab, Founder - HR Association of India (HRAI)

* Pro. Sudhirkumar Barai PhD, Director, BITS Pilani, Pilani Campus, Senior Professor. Department of Civil Engineering

* Aindri Jha, Associate Director, KPMG India

JURY MEMBER FOR NATIONAL ICONS IN HR

* Gauri Das, Senior Vice President, India Factoring and Finance Solutions Private Limited

BOOK LAUNCH - OPPS: TOO MUCH NOISE by AJAY BAIRAGI an Event Celebrating Words and Wisdom

4TH EDITION NATIONAL FEATHER AWARD WINNERS

NATIONAL FEATHER AWARDS PRESENTS WOMEN IN LEADERSHIP AWARD

* WOMEN LEADERSHIP AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE IN NGO SECTOR

MANJULATHA MALLADI

Director

CHORD

* OUTSTANDING WOMEN EXCELLENCE AWARD

ATHIRA VARMA JAYAKUMAR

Senior Software Engineer

Distek Integration Inc

* WOMEN IN LEADERSHIP AWARD

MANOSHI MITRA

HR Director - Indian Subcontinent

International SOS Services India Pvt. Ltd.

* WOMEN SUPER ACHIEVER AWARD HR

BINA BELANI

Head of HR, Retail Technology

Jio Platforms Limited

* WOMEN SUPER ACHIEVER AWARD (MEDIA AND PUBLIC RELATIONS)

NEHA AGARWAL

Vice President

Percept Limited

* WOMEN ICON OF THE YEAR

UPLABDHI SINGH

Application Security Specialist

Revvity

* WOMEN IN LEADERSHIP AWARD

DEEPTI PATHAK

Assistant General Manager (HR)

Aurore Life Sciences

* WOMEN SUPER ACHIEVER AWARD

LATHA RAMAMOORTHY

Vice President, Technical Product/Program Manager

Leading Banking Organization

* WOMEN LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

NANDITA CHAUDHURI

Artist, poet & Author

* WOMEN IN LEADERSHIP AWARD

PRIYANKA SHAH

Segment Business Head TCS iON

TCS

* HEALTHCARE BEST PATIENT CENTRIC INITIATIVE

SONAM GARG SHARMA

Founder & CEO

Medical Linkers

* HEALTHCARE LEADER OF THE YEAR

PANKAJ NARULA

Managing Director & Head Business Development

SNG India

* HEALTHCARE LEADER OF THE YEAR

SANJIBITA PATI

Continental Hospitals, Hyderabad

* BEST HEALTH EDUCATION & AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

AGNAROGYAM - Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

* INNOVATIVE PHARMA CAMPAIGN OF THE YEAR

I REMEMBER - Alkem Laboratories

* BEST HEALTHCARE LOGISTIC COMPANY

Total Emergency Network (TEN)

NATIONAL FEATHER AWARDS PRESENTS BHARAT EV AWARDS

* LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT IN ELECTRIC MOBILITY

K VIJAYA KUMAR

Executive Director and CEO

Greaves Electric Mobility

* EV ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR

DIVYANSH JOSHI

CEO

BMR EV Industries Pvt. Ltd.

* EV MARTECH DISRUPTOR OF THE YEAR

ABHINANDAN HABISYASHI

Greaves Electric Mobility

* BEST AUTOMOTIVE CRM OF THE YEAR

AGCRM ™ - ITK Automotive Solutions

* BEST EV INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDER OF THE YEAR

Reliance BP Mobility Ltd.

* BEST ELECTRIC VEHICLE MANUFACTURER

BMR EV

* EV PRODUCT LAUNCH OF THE YEAR

SWITCH EiV12 - Switch Mobility

* BEST AFFORDABLE EV OF THE YEAR

AMPERE MAGNUS NEO - Greaves Electric Mobility

* COMPANY OF THE YEAR BATTERY MANUFACTURING AND SUPPLY CHAIN

Ruzain Energy Pvt. Ltd.

* BEST EV CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDER

ConQuerent

* BEST EV AFTER - SALES SERVICE

BMR EV

* MOST INNOVATIVE EV CHARGING START-UP

New Energy Gateway for Mobility - Kazam

* WHOLESALERS OF EV ELECTRONIC COMPONENTS, ICS AND MICROCONTROLLERS

SMR Electronics India

* MOST INNOVATIVE EV START-UP

BMR EV

NATIONAL FEATHER AWARDS PRESENTS NATIONAL ICONS IN HR

* SHALINI BOSE

Director Talent

Morae Services India Pvt. Ltd.

* SUGREEV TIWARI

General Manager - Human Resources

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Limited

* ANSHUL BHARGAVA

Global Head Talent Acquisition

Firstsource Solutions Ltd.

* SIVASANKARI SANKARAN

Director - Human Resource

Guidehouse India Pvt. Ltd.

* ASMANI SURVE

Vice President - Human Resource

Goldi Solar

* RANDHIR SINGH

General Manager

Sanden Vikas (India) Pvt. Ltd.

* RAMESH NARAWADE

Vice President - Human Resources

KION India Private Limited

* ANITA PRASANNA

General Manager- Human Resources

Viva Composite Panel Private Limited

* DR. RUPESH MEHTA

CHRO

RRHL and Anik Group

* SURAJ CHETTRI

CHRO

Airbus India Pvt. Ltd.

* DUSHYANT DESHMUKH

General Manager - Human Resources

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

* SANDEEP PANDEY

Senior Vice President - HR

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd.

* MRITYUNJAY SAHA

Head - Unit HR & IR

The Ramco Cements Limited

* HR LEADERSHIP AWARD

SHISHIR KUMAR

Sr. Manager - Human Resources

Airbus India Pvt. Ltd.

* DREAM COMPANY TO WORK FOR

Fratelli Wines

* BEST HR SOFTWARE COMPANY

Ascent HR Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

* DREAM COMPANY TO WORK FOR

Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Limited

* NATIONAL HR COMPANY TO WORK FOR

Airbus India Pvt. Ltd.

NATIONAL FEATHER AWARDS PRESENTS NATIONAL ICONS IN FINANCE

* NATIONAL ICONS IN FINANCE

RAKESH KUMAR

Group Chief Financial Officer

OYO

* NATIONAL ICONS IN FINANCE

CA DEEPAK KALERA

Chief Financial Officer

Suratwwala Business Group Ltd.

* NATIONAL ICONS IN FINANCE

ABHINAV JAIN

Senior Vice President Finance

CoinDCX

NATIONAL FEATHER AWARDS PRESENTS CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY AWARDS

* CHAMPION CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

VARADA KULKARNI

Lead CSR

Reliance Industries Limited (Nagothane Manufacturing Division)

* BEST HEALTH & SAFETY CAMPAIGN

Diabetes Awareness & Prevention Initiative - Reliance Retail Limited

* BEST IMPACTFUL NGO OF THE YEAR

Patil Foundation

* WORKPLACE SAFETY & HEALTH INITIATIVE OF YEAR

PATANJALI FOODS LIMITED

* BEST NGO OF THE YEAR IN CSR IMPLEMENTATION

VISION FOR CHANGE - CHORD

* BEST WOMEN EMPOWERMENT & UPLIFTMENT INITIATIVE

PROJECT SHAKTI - Aarine Foundation

* BEST PUBLIC HEALTH PROGRAMME INITIATIVE OF THE YEAR

PEHLI UDAAN - Vedanta Limited Lanjigarh

* BEST NGO OF THE YEAR IN CSR IMPLEMENTATION

Mamta Health Institute for Mother and Child

* BEST ECO-FRIENDLY PRODUCTS

LEE COOPER - World's first Cigarette Denim: Doing More with Less ECO Collection - Reliance Retail Limited (LEE COOPER)

* BEST HOLISTIC EDUCATION -TO-LIVELIHOOD TRANSITION PROGRAM

Nayi Zindagi ki Dastak - WPP India Foundation

* CSR EXCELLENCE IN EDUCATION

'Project Samatva - Inclusive and Equitable Education for Rural Children' - Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL)

* BASE SAVE WATER INITIATIVE OF THE YEAR

Brahma Kumaris

* LEADERSHIP IN PUBLIC HEALTH AND CLEAN WATER INITIATIVES

PROJECT AMRIT - Sanofi Consumer Healthcare

* BEST ENVIRONMENT FRIENDLY INITIATIVE OF THE YEAR

PATANJALI FOODS LIMITED

* BEST CSR IMPACT AWARDS

Transforming Lives, Empowering Communities - Lloyds Metals & Energy

* BEST INITIATIVE FOR CODING & ROBOTICS EDUCATION IN GOVERNMENT & LOW-INCOME SCHOOLS

WPP India Foundation

* CEO OF THE YEAR

NEERAJ KUMAR

CEO & Director

NexGen Digital Infrastructure Private Limited

* COO OF THE YEAR

ANUP PANCHAL

Chief Operating Officer

H. K. Designs (India) LLP

* AI THOUGHT LEADER AWARD

SUNISH VENGATHATTIL

Sr. Director, Software Engineering

Clarivate Analytics, US LLC

* BEST INNOVATION IN SUSTAINABILITY

Plant & Machinery, WWW SBG

L&T Construction

* BEST FINANCIAL SERVICES WEBSITE

Kwebmaker for- https://www.jmfinancialservices.in/

* INTEGRATED TOWNSHIP OF THE YEAR UNDER REAL ESTATES

BINA REFINERY

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited

* NATIONAL LEADER IN AFFORDABLE HOUSING FINANCE

PNB Housing Finance

* BUSINESS TO BUSINESS RESEARCH AWARD

TECHSCI RESEARCH

BEST MARKETING CAMPAIGN

#LetsGetCooking - TTK Prestige Limited

* INNOVATION IN CUSTOMER CARE

Tata Tele Business Services

* IT PROFESSIONAL OF THE YEAR

GIREESH KAMBALA

MD, CMS Engineer, Lead

Teach for America

* RETAILER OF THE YEAR (CDIT)

Reliance Digital

* BEST INNOVATION IN CONSUMER ELECTRONICS

Haier QD Mini LED TV

Haier Appliances India

* DEVELOPER OF THE YEAR

DFS DEVELOPERS PVT LTD.

* BEST MARKETING & BRAND STRATEGY IN HOUSING FINANCE

PNB Housing Finance

* BEST IT COMPANY OF THE YEAR

Kwebmaker

* BEST IN CLASS MANUFACTURING GEM & JEWLERY SECTOR

H. K. Deisgns (India) LLP

* CLOUD INNOVATOR OF THE YEAR

KARUPPUSAMY GOPALAN

Senior Manager

Cognizant Technology Solution US Corp

EXCELLENCE IN PHARMA ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILITY

Mankind Pharma Limited

* BEST SOLAR PLANT MANUFACTURER OF THE YEAR

Solar Plant Set-Up (Green Field Project)

Luminous Solar Plant, Rudrapur (PR01)

* AWARD FOR TECHNICAL EXCELLENCE

JOHN SELVARAJ ARULAPPAN

Lead Application Developer

ADP Celergo

* BEST INNOVATIVE COMPANY OF THE YEAR

Haier Appliances India

* BEST EMERGING OEM (FOR 3-WHEELER CATEGORY)

BAXY | Mobility

* IT PROFESSIONAL OF THE YEAR

VAMSI VISWANADHAPALLI

Senior Manager - Software development

Verizon

* BEST NEW LAUNCH

GANTRA

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

* OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DATA ANALYTICS AND CLOUD COMPUTING

SHAMNAD MOHAMED SHAFFI

Data Architect

Amazon Web

* BEST REGIONAL CAMPAIGN

Festive campaign by Haier with regional influencers

Haier Appliances India

* FACILITIES CAMPUSES & CITIES UNDER INFRASTRUCTURE

BINA REFINERY

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited

* MOST ADMIRED MARKETING EVENT AND CAMPAIGN OF THE YEAR

Christmas Wonderland

Phoenix Marketcity Pune

* BEST COMMERCIAL ROOFTOP INSTALLATION COMPANY

NexGen Digital Infrastructure Private Limited

THANK YOU to all Chief guests & jury members.

CONGRATULATIONS TO ALL THE AWARD WINNERS & LEADERS

THANK YOU TO ALL PARTNERS:

* Media Partners: - The Global Hues & WICCI.

* Magazine Partners: - The Business Fame & Women Entrepreneur Review

* Design Partner: - Art Part Studio

RSVP:

ISHANT:- 8850767403

ishant@nationalfeatherawards.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)