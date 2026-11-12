The Work Behind Every Society: How NoBrokerHood Keeps 25,000+ Communities Running

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 12: A food delivery executive arrives at the gate of a residential complex. A resident is expecting a guest, another has booked a plumber, and a family has just received a grocery order. At the same time, the society's management committee needs to check maintenance payments and respond to a resident's complaint.

These are routine moments in apartment living, but each involves a different person, approval or administrative task. When multiplied across thousands of housing societies, managing them becomes a significant operational exercise. Imagine the chaos!

NoBrokerHood, the society management app by NoBroker, brings these everyday activities together on a single platform, helping security teams, residents and management committees coordinate the work that keeps a housing society running. With a presence across more than 25,000 societies, the platform supports not just gate security, but also the administrative and financial responsibilities of community living.

Advertisement

25,000+ Societies, Thousands of Daily Interactions

The scale of society management is easy to overlook because most of the work happens in the background. A visitor is approved or pre-approved, a delivery is received, or a maintenance payment is recorded, often without residents having to think about the process involved.

NoBrokerHood currently powers over 25,000 societies across India and holds a reported 45% share of the gated community management market across major metros. It is a market leader in key regions, including Delhi-NCR, Pune and Ahmedabad. Bengaluru has also emerged as an important growth market, with the platform onboarding more than 1,500 new societies in the city over the past year.

Advertisement

At this scale, the challenge is not simply recording activity. It is ensuring that information reaches the right person, approvals happen on time, and society teams can access the records they need. A visitor entry, for instance, needs to reach the resident, while a maintenance payment needs to be reflected in the society's records.Bringing these workflows together helps reduce dependence on separate registers, phone calls and disconnected administrative processes.

From Visitor Approvals to Deliveries: What Happens at the Gate

Consider a resident expecting a friend for dinner. Instead of the security guard having to call the flat and wait for a response, the visitor's details can be shared with the resident through NoBrokerHood for approval. The guard can then manage the entry through the platform. Or better still, through the pass, the resident can even pre-approve the entry.

Advertisement

The same process applies to a delivery executive arriving with an online order or a technician visiting to repair an appliance. The resident receives the relevant notification and can respond through the app, while the entry is recorded digitally. The process is far more secure than manual entries.

For people who visit a society regularly, such as domestic help and car cleaners, societies can also use pre-approved entry arrangements where enabled. This reduces the need to repeat the same approval process for every visit.These functions are part of NoBrokerHood's visitor management and society security capabilities. The guard patrol and security monitoring capabilities support societies in overseeing security activities.

Keeping Society Finances and Administration Organised

The work of a housing society continues long after the gate closes. Management committees must collect monthly maintenance charges, track outstanding payments, maintain financial records and manage recurring expenses. They also need to communicate updates and address requests from residents.

For example, when monthly maintenance is due, a committee can use society billing and accounting tools to manage bills and payment records. Rather than relying entirely on manual entries across separate registers and spreadsheets, the relevant information can be organised digitally.

NoBrokerHood's apartment management and accounting capabilities support these administrative needs, including maintenance collections, financial records and routine billing. These functions are particularly relevant for cooperative housing societies, where committees need to maintain records and keep track of transactions.

The platform also helps residents engage with society management beyond financial matters. A resident who notices a common-area maintenance issue can raise a service request, while another can use the app to book an available amenity or check a society announcement.

For committee members, bringing these activities together can make it easier to track requests and communicate updates. For residents, it provides a common place to access information and complete routine tasks without having to rely on multiple communication channels.

The Technology Behind the Everyday Experience

Making these processes work across thousands of societies requires more than a collection of features. The platform needs to manage different types of activity while ensuring that resident information and payments are handled appropriately.

NoBrokerHood holds Level 1 PCI-DSS certification, a payment card industry security standard relevant to the protection of payment data. This is important for a platform that supports transactions such as maintenance payments and other society-related services.

Digital records also help make everyday operations more organised. When a visitor entry, payment or service request is recorded on the platform, authorised users can refer to the information when needed instead of depending entirely on recollection or handwritten records.

"Every day, our platform manages millions of interactions across gated communities, from a delivery entering the gate to a resident raising a service request. Most people never see this complexity because our goal has always been to make it invisible. Technology should make daily life simpler, not add another thing for residents to manage." Amit Kumar Agarwal, Co-founder and CEO, NoBroker

Extending Beyond Society Management

NoBrokerHood's presence across residential communities also creates an opportunity for brands to connect with urban households through targeted advertising.

For example, a brand offering home cleaning, interior solutions or other household services may want to reach residents who are likely to be interested in those offerings. Advertising through a residential community platform provides a way to communicate with a relevant audience in the context of everyday homeownership and community living.

This creates a separate use for the platform beyond its core society management functions. While residents and committees use it to manage daily operations, brands can use the platform to promote relevant products and services to residential audiences.

The opportunity lies in reaching people in a setting connected to their everyday needs, rather than relying exclusively on broad advertising channels.

Making Community Living Easier to Manage

A well-managed housing society depends on several activities working together. Security teams need to manage entries, residents need timely information, committees need accurate financial records, and maintenance requests need to reach the appropriate people.

NoBrokerHood brings these responsibilities together through a common digital platform. Its value lies not in making residents learn a separate process for every task, but in helping different parts of society manage work in a more organised way.

For a resident, this could mean approving a visitor while away from home, checking a maintenance update or raising a complaint. For a security guard, it could mean managing entries with digital records. For a committee, it could mean having a more structured way to handle payments and administration.

Across more than 25,000 societies, these everyday use cases illustrate the role technology can play in managing residential communities. The aim is straightforward: to make the work behind community living easier to coordinate, so residents can focus less on the processes and more on living in their homes.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)