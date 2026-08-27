The world is short of the people who care for it. India can train them

CareBridge launches India's first global healthcare pathway programme at St. Mary's Rehabilitation University Hyderabad. The professions the world needs most are the ones it cannot find. Physiotherapists. Nurses. Occupational therapists. Audiologists. Radiology and laboratory technologists. Special educators. Every one of them sits on skilled worker shortlists in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Germany, Singapore and the Gulf, and the gap widens every year.

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India has the young workforce and the English proficiency to meet that demand. What has been missing is training measured against the standard those employers actually hire to.

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CareBridge Education Solutions has built that training, and launches it today as India's first global healthcare pathway programme. It runs inside the undergraduate degrees of St. Mary's Rehabilitation University, India's first and only rehabilitation university, approved by the Government of Telangana under Gazette Notification No. 2 of 25.07.2025. St. Mary's delivers and awards the degrees. CareBridge builds the pathway around them: international standards, certifications, language and licensing preparation, and placement support from the first year to the first job.

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FOR EVERY BIPC STUDENT WHO DID NOT GET A NEET SEAT Every year, lakhs of BiPC students across India sit NEET, and only a fraction receive an MBBS seat. The rest are told, in effect, to try again or think again. Very few are told the truth, which is that medicine is not the only healthcare profession the world is short of, and several of the others are in far greater demand internationally.

A physiotherapist, an occupational therapist, a nurse, a radiology technologist, an audiologist and a medical laboratory scientist are all licensed professionals. All of them are on skilled worker shortlists abroad. All of them are open to a BiPC graduate without NEET. What has been missing is not the opportunity. It is that almost nobody told these students it existed, and that nobody trained them to the standard that makes it reachable.

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That is the gap this programme is built to close.

Competency based, taught in advanced labs. The programmes follow the competency based NCAHP, INC and RCI curricula strictly, as applicable to each course, taught through advanced simulation and skills laboratories where students are assessed on what they can do and not only on what they can recall. The aim is simple and it is not modest. To build the best healthcare professionals in the world, trained in India.

THE FOUNDERS Srikanth Devineni, a global staffing leader and entrepreneur based in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Krishna Bhargav, founder of healthcare staffing platform SuperHR, saw the same challenge from two sides of the healthcare workforce: employers across the world were struggling to find skilled, qualified professionals, while talented students were often graduating without the preparation needed to compete globally.

They founded CareBridge to close that gap not simply by moving people across borders, but by preparing healthcare professionals to a standard that travels across them.

CareBridge was built on a powerful belief: global healthcare shortages cannot be solved by recruitment alone. The workforce has to be built.

THE PROGRAMMES CAREBRIDGE POWERS Programme Duration BPT, Bachelor of Physiotherapy 5 years (4 academic years plus a 1 year rotatory internship) BOT, Bachelor of Occupational Therapy 5 years (4 academic years plus a 1 year rotatory internship) B.Sc Nursing 4 years Special Education (ISITEP) 4 years BAOTT, Anaesthesia and Operation Theatre Technology 4 years BMLS, Medical Laboratory Sciences 4 years BMRIT, Medical Radiology and Imaging Technology 4 years What the pathway adds inside every programme. Curriculum enrichment benchmarked to international practice. Industry and international certifications earned alongside the degree. Language preparation including OET, IELTS and German B1/B2. Licensing exam preparation for the destination a student chooses, from the first year rather than after graduation. Paid clinical placement built into the programme. Placement support for every eligible, dedicated student, in India or abroad.

“Parents ask us one question. Will my child get a job. The honest answer is that these professions are wanted everywhere in the world, but only if the training holds up when someone else's regulator looks at it. Our entire job is to make sure it does.” Dr. Vijetha, Academic Head, CareBridge Every route the pathway prepares a student for is a lawful one: professional registration, licensing examinations, employer sponsorship and recognised visas. Not a visa. A profession that travels.

Admissions for the November 2026 intake are open.

One day your child will give a family back someone they love.

That day is not luck. This is where it begins.

ADMISSIONS AND ENQUIRIES 24/7 helpline · 040 4530 7444 www.carebridge.education About CareBridge. CareBridge Education Solutions Pvt Ltd is an industry skill partner delivering international standard curriculum enrichment, training and placement support to universities offering rehabilitation, allied health and nursing programmes. The degrees referred to in this note are delivered and awarded by St. Mary's Rehabilitation University.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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