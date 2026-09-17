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Home / Business / The world’s first active robotic non-metallic knee replacement has taken center stage in New Delhi.

The world’s first active robotic non-metallic knee replacement has taken center stage in New Delhi.

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PTI
Updated At : 05:50 PM Sep 17, 2026 IST
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New Delhi, September 17, 2026: A major advancement in robotic joint replacement has taken center stage in the national capital, with a special press conference having highlighted the world’s first active robot-assisted surgery involving a non-metallic/ceramic knee replacement.

The press conference has been held at ITC Sheraton, Saket, New Delhi. Dr. Sujoy Bhattacharjee, Chairman & Chief, Max Institute of Robotic Joint Replacement, Max Superspeciality Hospital, Saket, Delhi, has served as the key speaker, while internationally recognized German orthopaedic surgeon Prof. Dr. Michael Wagner has joined as the special guest.

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The interaction has focused on the technology and clinical aspects of ceramic/non-metallic knee replacement, how it has differed from conventional knee replacement, and the role active robotic technology has played in enhancing surgical precision. Experts have also discussed the potential benefits for patients, recent advancements in robotic joint replacement, and the future of advanced knee replacement technologies.

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The program has concluded with a media interaction and Q&A session with Dr. Sujoy Bhattacharjee and Prof. Dr. Michael Wagner, having provided journalists an opportunity to discuss the technology, procedure, and its broader implications for the future of joint replacement.

Dr. Sujoy Bhattacharjee: Advancing Robotic Joint Replacement Dr. Sujoy Bhattacharjee has been a leading Robotic Joint Replacement Surgeon and an internationally recognized pioneer in robotic and minimally invasive joint replacement surgery. He has led advanced arthroplasty programs, including Day Care Robotic Knee Replacement Surgery in India. He has earned recognition in prestigious record and achievement platforms like Limca Book of Records, World Book of Records, and other notable achievement publications for his pioneering contributions in the field of Robotic Joint Replacement Surgery.

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Known for his work in autonomous robotic knee systems and muscle-sparing Subvastus, no-tourniquet techniques, Dr. Bhattacharjee has associated with the research and development of robotic systems for joint surgery, and has specialized in sub-millimeter surgical accuracy, rapid recovery protocols, and complex primary and revision arthroplasties.

As a global key opinion leader, he has trained surgeons internationally and has advised medical technology leaders on robotic systems and implant design.

Prof. Dr. Michael Wagner: Four Decades of Orthopaedic Expertise Prof. Dr. Michael Wagner has been an internationally recognized German orthopedic surgeon and former chairman of Klinikum Nürnberg, having accumulated more than four decades of surgical and clinical leadership.

Recognized as a leading “designer surgeon,” Prof. Wagner has played an important role in the development and validation of femoral stems, acetabular cups, and precision instrumentation for primary and revision Total Hip Arthroplasty (THA).

His extensive academic contribution has included numerous influential publications with more than 530 citations. His expertise has spanned clinical orthopaedics, biomechanics, implant design, medical-device research and development, and clinical advisory roles worldwide.

A New Direction in Robotic Joint Replacement The press conference has provided deeper insights into the convergence of active robotic technology and non-metallic/ceramic implants while having examined its potential role in advancing precision and outcomes in knee replacement surgery.

The discussion has also explored how emerging technologies have shaped the next generation of robotic joint replacement and advanced knee replacement procedures.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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