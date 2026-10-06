Theholidays.ai Recognised as Emerging AI-Led Travel Personalisation Platform of the Year 2026

India PR Distribution

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 6: Theholidays.ai, an AI-native travel platform for personalised holiday discovery and planning, has been recognised as "Emerging AI-Led Travel Personalisation Platform of the Year 2026" at the Indian Travel & Technology Summit & Awards 2026. Founder & CEO Ravi Taneja was also named "Emerging Leader of the Year – Travel & Tech."

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Holiday planning is still scattered across search engines, OTAs, content platforms and booking providers. Travellers have more choice than ever, yet finding a holiday that truly fits who they are, their travel style, their pace and what they want to feel at the end of a trip, remains hard. Theholidays.ai uses AI to understand traveller intent, preferences and context, and turns them into personalised destination recommendations, itineraries, experiences and bookable travel options that feel like they were made for that traveller specifically, because they were.

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"This recognition validates a problem we have seen first-hand after many years in the travel industry," said Ravi Taneja, Founder & CEO, Theholidays.ai. "Travel is deeply personal and every traveller carries a different sense of what a perfect trip feels like. Yet discovering and planning it has stayed largely search-driven and transactional, built around destinations and prices rather than the person. AI lets us change that. We can now move from searching for travel products to discovering journeys that are genuinely relevant to each individual traveller, shaped by who they are and not just where they want to go."

At the heart of the platform is Twinkle, the theholidays.ai AI travel companion, which begins every interaction by understanding the traveller, their vibe, their style and the kind of experiences that stay with them long after they return home. The platform brings destinations, stays, experiences and other travel services together into one personalised journey, with technology handling the complexity of planning so travellers can focus entirely on the experience itself. The company is now expanding its network of travel suppliers, destination partners and distribution relationships.

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"We believe AI should make travel more personal, not less human," added Taneja. "We are proud of this recognition, but it is a milestone rather than a destination. There is a lot we are building on, and we are excited about what is ahead."

About Theholidays.ai

Theholidays.ai is an AI-native travel platform focused on personalised travel discovery, holiday planning and travel commerce. Powered by Twinkle, its AI travel companion, the platform understands who a traveller is and not just where they want to go, and builds journeys that combine destinations, stays, experiences and travel services into something that feels genuinely crafted for them.

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