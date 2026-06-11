Theom Expands Global Footprint with Launch of India Operations in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Telangana, India – Business Wire India

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Theom, a leading innovator in AI and data security, today announced the launch of its India operations with the opening of its new office in Hyderabad. The launch was graced by Mr. Phani Nagarjuna, Founding CEO, Aikam (Telangana AI Innovation Hub), and Vallabi A, Program Director - SPEED & Investment Cell, Government of Telangana.

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The new India center marks a significant milestone in Theom’s global growth journey and reinforces the company’s commitment to building world-class innovation capabilities to support its expanding customer base and product vision.

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Hyderabad, one of India’s leading technology hubs, will serve as a strategic center for engineering, product innovation, and operational excellence, enabling Theom to tap into the region’s deep technology talent pool while accelerating product development and innovation. Theom plans to hire 50+ people by the end of this quarter.

The launch of Theom India reflects the company’s long-term vision of building a strong global innovation ecosystem that drives cutting-edge advancements in data security, cloud protection, and AI-led enterprise resilience.

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“The launch of our Hyderabad office marks an exciting new chapter for Theom as we continue to scale globally,” said Navindra Yadav, Co-Founder & CEO, Theom. “India offers exceptional technology talent, deep innovation capability, and a vibrant ecosystem that aligns strongly with our mission. Our Hyderabad center will play a critical role in shaping the future of AI and data security innovation while helping us build for scale, speed, and impact.”

The Hyderabad office will focus on building high-impact teams across engineering, product development, and innovation functions, supporting Theom’s mission to help organizations secure sensitive data across complex cloud environments.

The expansion also underscores Theom’s commitment to investing in talent, fostering innovation, and building a collaborative culture that empowers teams to solve some of the most pressing data security challenges facing enterprises today.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Phani Nagarjuna, Founding CEO, Aikam (Telangana AI Innovation Hub), said, "This is not just another company establishing a GCC in Hyderabad, this is a rising innovator choosing Hyderabad for the next chapter of their growth at an inflection point where trust and security has become critical for scaling enterprises. As Aikam, we are spearheading a framework of responsible AI standards and ethics, which aligns with Theom's global mission to ensure that organisations can govern, protect, and activate their data safely and confidently in the AI era. With Hyderabad's exceptional talent, world class infrastructure, and ease of governance, we have no doubt that Theom will contribute to an ever-growing innovation ecosystem that only grows stronger with each company that sets base here."

With its India launch, Theom is well-positioned to strengthen its global delivery capabilities and accelerate its next phase of growth.

"As organizations move from AI experimentation to enterprise-wide adoption, trust in data is becoming a critical enabler of growth. Theom is addressing one of the most important challenges in this transition: helping enterprises secure and govern data across increasingly complex environments. Hyderabad offers the combination of talent, product engineering expertise, and innovation culture needed to build these capabilities at scale," said Karthik Padmanabhan, Managing Partner, Zinnov.

About Theom

Theom is redefining AI and data security solutions that help organizations discover, classify, protect, and govern sensitive enterprise data across cloud and SaaS environments, enabling businesses to innovate securely in an increasingly complex digital world.

More details: https://www.theom.ai/

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Theom Launched its India Operations today in Hyderabad in presence of honourable Chief Guests, Mr. Phani Nagarjuna, Founding CEO, Aikam (Telangana AI Innovation Hub) along with Ravi Sankuratri, COO, Theom, Navindra Yadav, CEO, Theom and Karthik Padmanabha

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