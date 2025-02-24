"There are lot of possibilities in Madhya Pradesh," says Gautam Adani

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 24 (ANI): Adani Group Chairperson Gautam Adani arrived at the Invest MP Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2025 in Bhopal, expressing confidence in Madhya Pradesh's investment potential.

Adani said, "There are a lot of possibilities in Madhya Pradesh," emphasizing the state's vast opportunities for industrial and economic growth.

The two-day summit, scheduled for February 24-25, aims to showcase Madhya Pradesh as a leading investment destination by attracting both global and domestic investors.

According to an official release, the state government has invited entrepreneurs from 60 countries to explore business opportunities, reinforcing its commitment to fostering international collaborations and economic expansion.

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Mohan Yadav said the summit would see new records of development being created.

"Today is a very special day for Bhopal... After some time, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Global Investor Summit. It is a special day for all of us, especially for the people of Bhopal and Madhya Pradesh...We are organizing a big investment summit with industrialists from all over the world, new records of development will be created. This will play a very important role, especially for the youth," he said.

The event has brought together top industrialists, diplomats, and global trade organizations, making it one of the most significant investment summits in India.

Some of the prominent business leaders attending GIS-2025 include Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of Aditya Birla Group; Nadir Godrej, Chairman and MD of Godrej Industries; Piruz Khambatta, Group Chairman of Rasna Private Limited; Baba N Kalyani, Chairman and MD of Bharat Forge Limited; Rahul Awasthi, Global Head of Operations at Sun Pharmaceuticals Limited; and Neeraj Akhoury, CEO of ACC Limited.

Adding to the global significance of the summit, the diplomatic delegation includes 13 ambassadors, six high commissioners, and several consul generals.

Representatives from Germany, Japan, Switzerland, Malaysia, the UK, Poland, the Netherlands, and Canada are participating, signalling strong international interest in Madhya Pradesh's economic potential.

Additionally, ambassadors from Nepal, Morocco, Zimbabwe, Angola, and Burkina Faso, along with high commissioners from Rwanda, Seychelles, Jamaica, Lesotho, and Uganda, have confirmed their attendance.

Several leading international trade and investment bodies are also present at GIS-2025. The World Bank, led by Country Director Auguste Tano Kouame, is playing a crucial role in discussions on infrastructure and digital transformation.

The World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA) is also participating, with Deputy Executive Director Dushyant Thakor representing the organization.

Other notable participants include the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), led by Director General Hiroyuki Kitamura; German Trade & Invest, represented by Director Seema Bharadwaj; and agencies from Italy, Canada, Australia (Austrade), and Malaysia (Matrade). (ANI)

