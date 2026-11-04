“There is a great future for Telangana": Former FICCI President lauds state’s focus on deep-tech, industry and job creation

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 4 (ANI): Telangana is encouraging investment, innovation, and strategic partnerships to drive economic expansion, generate employment for youth, and secure a productive future, said former FICCI President Sangita Reddy.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the Telangana Deep-Tech Leadership Summit in Hyderabad, Reddy noted that industry deliberations are centering on the broader economic aspirations of the nation as FICCI marks its 100-year celebrations. The summit, organised in Telangana, witnessed participation from the state’s Deputy Chief Minister as well as the IT Minister.

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Reddy highlighted India’s position as a stable and secure market amid global headwinds and ongoing conflicts around the world. She credited the domestic leadership at both the central and state levels for maintaining this economic climate.

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“So FICCI is focusing on the fact that India is a safe and stable economy. There are multiple wars happening across the world. But thanks to this stability, our honorable Prime Minister, our Dynamic Chief Minister in Telangana, there's a great future for this state,” she stated.

“So we are not only encouraging investment, innovation, partnerships and methodologies for our people to grow so that we generate jobs for our youth and we create a healthy and productive future where women empowerment is also a very important aspect, and the health and life sciences is a natural aspect of leading to this growth,” Reddy added.

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The former FICCI President also noted that the whole year has been focused on the importance of industry and nation building.

“They are important deliberations on the aspirations of the country. How the country will reach a USD 30 trillion economy, and Telangana will be 10% of that at USD 10 trillion,” she said.

Outlining the tangible implications of these targets, Reddy pointed out that achieving these milestones directly affects individual living standards across the country.

“The importance of this is not just the number, but that every individual will have a USD 18,000 income. What does that mean? That means housing, means food, that means education, connectivity and an innovation environment which enables industry to grow,” she said.

The event also marked the launch of a joint report by EY and FICCI examining the intersection of life sciences, technology, and future industry directions. (ANI)

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