There is need to harmonize global regulations for Bio-manufactured food, says Niti Aayog's V K Paul

There is need to harmonize global regulations for Bio-manufactured food, says Niti Aayog's V K Paul

ANI
Updated At : 12:36 PM Sep 28, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): At the Global Food Regulators Summit (GFRS) 2025, hosted by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, V K Paul, Member, NITI Aayog, stated that global regulations need to be harmozined and echoed emphatically.

"There is a need to harmonize global regulations for Bio-manufactured food, and this sentiment has been echoed in this summit emphatically," Paul said.

He also highlighted that, through regulatory frameworks such as "Ayurveda Aahara Regulations", traditional food must be validated and promoted. This also enables safe integration of our traditional and healthy food into the global system, he added.

The two-day summit concluded on Saturday at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, with the valedictory address by Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav, as per a government release.

The summit served as a dynamic platform for international collaboration, policy dialogue, and knowledge exchange on critical issues of food safety and regulation, bringing together national and international regulators, policymakers, industry leaders, and experts.

Addressing the gathering, Jadhav stated, "The theme for the summit, 'Yatha Annam Tatha Manah' - meaning 'as is the food, so is the mind' - beautifully encapsulates the profound connection between what we consume and our mental, physical, and spiritual well-being. This timeless principle reminds us that food is not merely fuel for our bodies, but the foundation of a healthy mind and conscious living."

He also highlighted the transformative role of scientific research and innovation in advancing food safety and public health globally, while emphasizing India's commitment to harmonizing food safety standards internationally and urging global food regulatory bodies to address emerging challenges collaboratively.

The Minister of State commended the FSSAI for its efforts in strengthening India's food safety ecosystem, particularly through extensive capacity-building and grassroots initiatives. He noted that FSSAI has trained over three lakh street food vendors nationwide and highlighted the Eat Right India programmes, including the Eat Right Street Food Hub, as a model demonstrating that traditional food practices can align seamlessly with modern safety standards.

Jadhav acknowledged the participation of dignitaries from more than 70 countries and international organisations, reflecting the collective commitment towards protecting consumers' health and promoting fair trade.

Rajit Punhani, FSSAI CEO, expressed gratitude to both national and international delegates for their invaluable contributions and expertise during the discussions. He emphasized, "Together, we can build resilient, transparent, and future-ready food systems that safeguard public health and foster trust across borders."

"Second day carried forward the momentum with sessions on harnessing digital systems for surveillance and risk management, empowering regulators with next-generation skills, driving food safety through strategic public-private engagements, and on combating obesity through nutrition, fitness and consumer awareness. The discussions brought together rich perspectives from regulators, industry leaders, academia, and international organizations," the release stated. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

