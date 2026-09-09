Thermo King Expands All-Electric EV Series to Advance Urban Cold Chain Transport Across Asia Pacific Region

SHANGHAI, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermo King® – a strategic brand of global climate innovator Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), announced four new models in its all-electric EV series for Asia Pacific: the EV500S, EV500e, EV300e and EV200e. Designed with a highly integrated electric drive solution, the new lineup helps customers improve operating efficiency across a wide range of urban cold chain applications. The launch also supports growing demand for more sustainable, reliable and connected temperature-controlled transport across the region.

As urban cold chain distribution continues to shift toward electrification, customers increasingly need solutions that can address a broader range of transport requirements. Thermo King's new EV series is designed to meet that need across diverse cold chain applications.

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The EV500S and EV500e are well suited for urban distribution, including the transport of fruits and vegetables, fresh e-commerce goods and pharmaceuticals. The EV200e and EV300e are purpose-built for high-frequency, short-haul last-mile delivery, helping address cold chain needs from urban cold storage facilities to retail outlets.

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"The shift to electric vehicles is transforming urban cold chain distribution, where balancing energy efficiency and temperature stability remains critical," said Helen Ling, vice president of Thermo King Asia Pacific. "Backed by more than a decade of electric refrigeration expertise, our new EV series marks another step forward in delivering greater energy efficiency, stronger reliability and smarter digital capabilities to customers while supporting more sustainable cold chain transport." Enhanced Energy Efficiency for Reliable Cargo Protection As electric vehicles place increasing demands on energy management, the new EV series delivers further improvement in energy efficiency. Compared with the first-generation units, operating energy efficiency has improved by 8.3%, with significantly enhanced cooling performance. This helps the units restore temperature more quickly after frequent door openings, meeting the needs of high-frequency transport scenarios while providing more reliable cargo protection.

The new series also features the ARCON intelligent control architecture, which dynamically adjusts cooling output to match changing cargo load conditions and maintain temperature control within ±0.5°C. This provides a stable environment for temperature-sensitive cargo such as food, fresh produce and pharmaceuticals. In addition, the series comes standard with an economy (ECO) mode that helps reduce energy consumption without compromising cooling performance, freeing up more driving range for electric transport vehicles.

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Upgraded Architecture to Unlock Commercial Value Built on Thermo King's proven platform, the new EV series incorporates multi-level fault protection, intelligent adaptive defrost logic and a high-grade waterproof design to maintain stable, all-weather operation even under demanding transport conditions.

The series also introduces a highly integrated drive solution that optimizes the overall system layout while maintaining strong performance. This improves installation and maintenance efficiency and helps reduce total life cycle operating costs and deliver greater commercial value.

Two-Way Intelligent Control for the Digital Cold Chain The new EV series offers Thermo King's next-generation iTracKing II intelligent system as an option. Powered by IP67 industrial-grade TBOX hardware, the system enables around-the-clock remote monitoring of transport refrigeration units. Through a mobile app, users can access real-time information such as vehicle location, cargo compartment temperature and unit operating status, improving asset visibility and management.

Unlike conventional monitoring systems, iTracKing II offers two-way remote control, allowing users to start and stop units, set temperatures and reset alarms remotely. As Thermo King's native, factory-fitted solution, iTracKing II integrates seamlessly across Thermo King's full portfolio, including trailer, self-powered and vehicle-powered units, with no additional modification required for greater reliability. The system also supports long-term historical data storage and customizable report export, further improving management efficiency and end-to-end traceability throughout the transport process.

### About Thermo King Thermo King – by Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator – is a worldwide leader in sustainable transport temperature control solutions. Thermo King has been providing transport temperature control solutions for a variety of applications, including trailers, truck bodies, buses, air, shipboard containers, and railway cars since 1938. For more information, visit www.tranetechnologies.cn or www.thermoking.com.cn.

About Trane Technologies Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. For more on Trane Technologies, visit tranetechnologies.com.

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