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Home / Business / "These transformative projects are shaping next generation of India's infrastructure," says Nitin Gadkari reviewing NHLML projects

"These transformative projects are shaping next generation of India's infrastructure," says Nitin Gadkari reviewing NHLML projects

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ANI
Updated At : 03:13 PM Jul 06, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): Union Minister Nitin Gadkari reviewed the progress of National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML) projects today, calling for the expeditious completion of multimodal infrastructure initiatives to streamline India's transport network.

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The review meeting, held in New Delhi, focused on project-level advancements for Multi Modal Logistics Parks (MMLPs), ropeways, intermodal stations, and wayside amenities across the country. According to the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, the evaluation targeted specific implementation challenges to prevent prolonged delays in the infrastructure rollout.

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"These transformative projects are shaping the next generation of India's infrastructure by fostering seamless multimodal integration and creating a future-ready transport network," Gadkari stated in a post on X.

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The development of these interconnected hubs aims to address long-standing inefficiencies in domestic supply chains. The ministry's current strategy focuses heavily on linking different modes of transport to allow smoother freight and passenger movement.

"They will unlock new economic opportunities, strengthen regional development, and enhance the nation's overall competitiveness," Gadkari said.

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During the session, the minister analyzed the specific systemic bottlenecks that slow down field execution. Department officials received direct instructions to coordinate with local authorities and concessionaires to clear pending land, regulatory, or financial hurdles delaying the construction schedule.

"Addressed the key challenges affecting project execution and directed all concerned stakeholders to resolve bottlenecks on priority and expedite project completion," Gadkari noted.

The government expects these projects to play a central role in restructuring the national economic landscape. High logistics costs remain a significant hurdle for Indian exports, and the current infrastructure push seeks to bring these expenses down to competitive global benchmarks.

"Their timely execution will improve logistics efficiency, reduce transportation costs, and provide world-class facilities for commuters, further advancing the vision of a Viksit Bharat and an Aatmanirbhar Bharat," Gadkari added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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