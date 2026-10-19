TheTourist360 Completes Fourth Maldives Group Trip with Actress Anitha Sampath, Bringing Total Participation to 130

Maldives, October 19, 2026: TheTourist360, a group travel organiser, has successfully concluded the fourth edition of its celebrity-hosted travel initiative, Travel with Anitha Sampath, bringing together 28 travellers from Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karnataka for a four-day holiday in the Maldives. Held from October 15 to 18, 2026, the latest trip marked another milestone for the initiative, which has recorded 130 participant places across four batches since its launch in October 2023.

Hosted by Tamil actress and television personality Anitha Sampath, the initiative aims to make international group travel more accessible and engaging by combining organised itineraries, shared experiences and opportunities for travellers to interact with a familiar entertainment personality.

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The fourth batch featured a three-night, four-day itinerary covering several experiences in the Maldives. Participants stayed at ICOM BLUE Hotel and explored Maafushi Island, alongside activities including a full-day SharkBay excursion, speedboat transfers, sunset night fishing and a barbecue dinner. The package, priced at ₹34,500 per person excluding flight tickets, also included breakfast and other scheduled activities.

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The latest edition also witnessed the participation of travel content creators like Village Database and Puducherry-based social media influencer Suji Venkatesan. Their involvement added a digital content dimension to the trip, with opportunities to document and share the destination's attractions and group travel experiences with online audiences.

The Travel with Anitha Sampath initiative began on October 11, 2023, with its first batch comprising 30 women travellers. The introductory package, priced at ₹19,999 per person, established the concept of bringing together participants for a celebrity-hosted international holiday.

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Following the inaugural edition, TheTourist360 organised its second batch from July 25 to 28, 2024, accommodating 38 participants at a package price of ₹29,999 per person. The third edition took place from April 28 to May 1, 2026, welcoming 34 travellers for a Maldives holiday priced at ₹32,999 per person.

The fourth batch, which concluded on October 18, 2026, added another 28 participants, taking the cumulative number of participant places across the four editions to 130. The organiser said the packages were designed around the itineraries and inclusions offered during each edition, with pricing varying accordingly.

According to TheTourist360, the initiative focuses on creating opportunities for individuals to experience international destinations through coordinated group travel. By managing accommodation, local transfers, sightseeing and scheduled activities, the organiser seeks to simplify travel arrangements while encouraging interaction among participants.

An important aspect of the programme is the presence of Anitha Sampath, whose association with the initiative brings together followers and travel enthusiasts in a shared holiday setting. The concept offers participants an opportunity to travel alongside the actress while exploring destinations and connecting with people from different backgrounds.

The participation of travellers from multiple South Indian states has also contributed to the initiative's community-oriented approach. Through its successive editions, TheTourist360 has sought to build a travel format that combines destination exploration with group activities and shared experiences.

The organiser is now looking to build on the completion of its fourth batch by developing further group travel opportunities. Future editions are expected to continue the initiative's emphasis on organised itineraries, destination experiences and community participation.

With four editions completed over three years, Travel with Anitha Sampath has emerged as an ongoing travel initiative for TheTourist360, reflecting its efforts to bring celebrity-hosted group holidays to travellers seeking organised international experiences.

About TheTourist360

TheTourist360 is a travel organiser offering group holiday experiences, including its celebrity-hosted initiative Travel with Anitha Sampath. The company focuses on coordinated travel itineraries, accommodation, sightseeing and destination-based experiences for group travellers.

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