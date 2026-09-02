Things to Check Before Purchasing Car Insurance Online

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New Delhi [India], September 2: Purchasing car insurance online can make policy selection faster, but a quick purchase does not always mean a suitable choice. Policies can differ in important ways, even when their premiums appear similar.

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The differences may affect the protection available when you need to raise a claim. Therefore, looking beyond the quoted price can help you make a more informed decision. When purchasing car insurance online, understanding the finer details of a policy can help you assess its suitability for your vehicle and driving needs.

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A careful review before payment can also help you avoid overlooking important policy conditions. Let us look at what deserves your attention before you finalise your car insurance policy.

7 Key Checks to do Before you Purchase Car Insurance Online

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A quick review before payment can help you compare the policy's protection, costs, and conditions more confidently. These checks can also help identify coverage suited to your vehicle and driving needs.

1.Check the Type of Car Insurance Coverage

Start by understanding the protection offered by each policy. Third-party insurance covers legal liability towards others, while comprehensive cover can also protect your vehicle against covered losses.

Consider your vehicle's age, usage, location, and driving patterns before selecting suitable car insurance coverage. The right policy should balance the protection you need with the premium you can comfortably afford.

2.Review the Insured Declared Value (IDV)

The IDV represents the sum insured for your vehicle under own-damage cover. It should reflect the vehicle's current market value. When purchasing car insurance online, compare the IDV with the premium rather than choosing solely based on price. A suitable IDV can influence the amount payable for theft or total loss claims.

3.Compare Premiums and Deductibles

Premiums can vary between insurers offering similar own-damage protection. IRDAI recommends comparing multiple quotes while checking deductibles, coverage, and IDV. A higher voluntary deductible may reduce your premium but increase your contribution during an eligible claim. Therefore, compare the overall cost before you purchase car insurance online.

4.Understand the Available Add-ons

Add-ons extend the protection provided by the base policy for an additional premium. Common options include zero depreciation, return to invoice, roadside assistance, and NCB protection.

Choose add-ons based on your vehicle, usage, and specific requirements. Review each add-on's coverage limits, exclusions, eligibility conditions, and claim requirements before selecting it.

5.Read Policy Exclusions Carefully

Exclusions identify situations, damages, or expenses that your policy does not cover. Understanding them helps you assess the actual scope of your protection. Pay attention to conditions involving vehicle use, driving licence validity, modifications, and specific types of damage. Reading the policy wording can help you avoid misunderstandings during future claims.

6.Check the Claim Process and Garage Network

Before you purchase car insurance online, understand how claims must be reported and which documents may be required. Also check the insurer's cashless garage network. Review available claim assistance channels and notification requirements. IRDAI states that claim documentation can include the claim form, registration certificate, repair estimates, and invoices.

7.Verify All Policy Details

Enter your vehicle and personal information accurately during the online purchase process. Registration details, vehicle specifications, previous claims, and other information can influence policy terms and premiums.

Before completing your purchase, verify the policy period, IDV, add-ons, premium, vehicle details, and coverage conditions. Keeping a copy of the completed proposal and policy documents can also help with future servicing.

Taking a few minutes to review these details can make your online purchase more informed and help you understand the protection you are selecting. Comparing coverage, costs, and policy conditions together can also help you avoid choosing a policy based solely on its premium.

What to Avoid When Purchasing Car Insurance Online?

Avoid these common mistakes when you are purchasing car insurance online:

These checks can make it easier to purchase car insurance online after comparing the coverage, costs, and conditions that matter to you.

Make a More Informed Car Insurance Choice

Purchasing car insurance online can simplify comparisons, but the right policy depends on more than the premium. Coverage, IDV, deductibles, exclusions, add-ons, and claim support all deserve careful attention before purchase.

Reviewing these details can help you choose protection that matches your vehicle, driving habits, and budget. Before you purchase car insurance online, compare available options against your specific requirements and check the policy wording carefully. Online insurance brokers such as Jio Insurance Broking Ltd. can help customers compare suitable options and understand available coverage features.

Take time to review the available policies, verify the details, and select car insurance that provides appropriate protection for your needs. A careful comparison can also help you understand the policy's overall value and avoid choosing coverage based solely on the lowest premium.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)