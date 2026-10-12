Think41 Earns Claude Select Partner Status With Company-Wide Learning and Proven Customer Delivery

A few Thinkers started learning to build with Claude. Then the whole company followed.

BENGALURU, India, Oct. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Think41 today announced that it has achieved Select Partner status in the Claude Partner Network Services Track, the program Anthropic runs for firms that build and deliver with Claude. Think41 identifies itself as the world's first full-stack GenAI company to achieve this status with 100% of its workforce completing the Anthropic-recommended Claude Partner Network (CPN) learning path. The recognition brings together the team's technical expertise, deployed customer solutions and a published customer success story.

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A few people at Think41 began learning to build with Claude. They shared what they learned and helped colleagues get started. The effort spread across engineering and delivery, then into Design, HR, Finance and Recruitment. Eventually, it reached the whole organisation. Think41 calls its employees 'Thinkers'. This time, every Thinker took part.

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Fast facts

• Think41 is a Select Partner in Anthropic's Claude Partner Network Services Track

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• 100% of Think41's workforce completed the Anthropic-recommended CPN learning path, including HR, Finance and Recruitment, according to Think41

• Think41 now has 15+ Claude Certified professionals across Associate and Professional credentials

• Think41 built a Claude-powered intelligence layer that runs nine AI-powered workflows in production for Fireside Ventures, according to Think41's published case study

Why Did Think41 Train Its Whole Company on Claude?

For Think41, being AI-native means everyone can ask how AI could improve their work, from hiring and onboarding to financial analysis, design and IT support. Anthropic's initial guidance asked Think41 to nominate ten people to complete the CPN learning path, focusing on those who would anchor its Claude practice. Think41 extended that learning across the organisation, including HR, Finance and Recruitment. The CPN learning path gave teams a shared foundation for exploring those possibilities and taking responsibility for how they put AI to use.

Some Thinkers went further, pursuing Claude Certified Architect – Foundations (CCAF) certification. Their roles and starting points differed, but the opportunity to deepen their understanding extended beyond engineering.

"Coming from a product background, I wanted to understand how Claude could shape what we build and how people use it. Earning CCAF certification helped me deepen that understanding. Seeing colleagues from HR, Finance, Recruitment, Design and IT learn alongside engineers made it clear that this was something the whole company could contribute to." - Anusha Aravapalli, Manager, Growth & Partnerships, Think41

Ownership Is the Culture

Ownership showed up in what people did with their learning. Think41's first few CCAF certifications became an opportunity to help colleagues build confidence and understand the practical value of the programme. Sharing that knowledge brought the learning back into the team, giving others a clearer starting point for their own study.

"The learning gave me a practical foundation for using AI effectively. After completing the certification, I held an Ask Me Anything session so colleagues could ask questions and understand what to expect. I wanted them to feel confident taking it on, and to see how the learning could help in the work they do." - Rahul Raj, Senior Engineering Manager, Think41

Within engineering, that same commitment extends to deeper technical study: 20% of the engineering team now holds a Claude certification.

Across functions, the ambition is to carry that ownership into everyday work: questioning how a process could improve, where Claude could help and what greater autonomy would require. Learning gives people the foundation to explore those questions; ownership means following through on the work and taking responsibility for the outcome.

Ownership in Customer Delivery

That ownership also extends to customer delivery. Think41's teams are deploying Claude-powered solutions within enterprise business processes.

At Fireside Ventures, that work took the form of a Claude-powered intelligence layer for investment and portfolio operations. Think41 connected information across documents, data and business tools through nine AI-powered workflows. The solution is deployed in production and actively used by Fireside's investment and portfolio teams.

According to Think41's published case study, cohort-level analysis that previously took up to two days now takes around 10 minutes. Portfolio information can be refreshed weekly instead of monthly, giving teams more frequent access to updated insights.

Read the Fireside Ventures case study: https://www.think41.com/blog/38

The Fireside engagement shows how learning translates into deployed work. Think41's teams take responsibility from design and testing through deployment, with the business outcome guiding the solution.

Sharing the Learning With Enterprise Leaders

Think41 has also conducted Claude workshops with leadership teams at large enterprises. Clients have appreciated these sessions for making AI's possibilities tangible, with many leaders finding the breadth and maturity of current capabilities eye-opening. The workshops extend the team's learning into conversations about where AI can improve business processes and what it takes to put those ideas into practice.

"Being AI-native should shape how every Thinker approaches work. Our role is to give people the foundation and confidence to ask better questions, improve how work gets done and take responsibility for the result. That is the culture we want to keep building, inside Think41 and in our work with customers." - Himanshu Varshney, Co-Founder, Think41

What Claude Select Partner Status Means for Clients

Enterprises are asking how to move from AI experiments to AI that works at scale. Think41's answer starts with its own team: people who learned Claude together and now deliver with it.

Think41 plans to build on this effort through further certification and enterprise delivery. As more Thinkers deepen their expertise, sharing what they learn will remain part of the work.

About Think41

Think41 is a full-stack AI engineering and consulting firm founded by the team behind HashedIn, which was acquired by Deloitte in 2021. Based in Bengaluru, Think41 helps enterprises build AI agents, intelligent automation and applications for production use. Its teams combine engineering, product, design, quality assurance and cloud operations. Learn more at think41.com.

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