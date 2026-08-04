ThinkResult and PubMatic Signal a New Era of AI-Powered Media Buying in India

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 4: The collaboration between ThinkResult and PubMatic is underscoring a significant shift in India's programmatic advertising landscape, with agentic AI beginning to reshape how digital campaigns are planned, launched and optimized. By leveraging PubMatic's AgenticOS, ThinkResult has reduced campaign setup time by nearly 90%, allowing media teams to move from execution-heavy processes to strategy-driven decision-making.

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The development reflects a broader industry transition toward autonomous advertising, where AI agents handle campaign planning, audience discovery, inventory selection, and optimization in real time. Rather than replacing marketers, these systems are designed to eliminate repetitive operational tasks while improving campaign efficiency and transparency.

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For advertisers, faster campaign deployment translates into greater agility, particularly during high-demand retail periods, live events and seasonal campaigns where speed-to-market is increasingly becoming a competitive advantage. AI-powered workflows also enable media teams to test, optimize and scale campaigns more efficiently than traditional buying methods.

The announcement comes as PubMatic expands AgenticOS across multiple global markets, with campaigns now running across agencies and brands in countries including India, the US, France, Australia and the Netherlands. The platform has seen increasing adoption as advertisers seek greater operational efficiency, improved transparency and stronger media performance.

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According to PubMatic, AgenticOS enables advertisers to define campaign objectives through natural language interfaces, after which AI agents manage audience selection, inventory curation, activation and continuous optimization within predefined brand safety and budget guardrails.

Industry observers believe such collaborations could accelerate the adoption of AI-native media buying across India's rapidly evolving digital advertising ecosystem, particularly among agencies looking to improve efficiency while maintaining campaign quality.

As AI continues to become embedded across advertising workflows, partnerships like ThinkResult and PubMatic's demonstrate that the future of programmatic advertising is likely to be defined not only by automation, but by the ability to combine machine intelligence with human strategy.

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