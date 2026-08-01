Third National Sustainable Agriculture Summit & Awards 2026 to Convene in New Delhi on August 7, Themed 'Krishi Samriddhi 2047'

NewsVoir

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], August 1: Sustainability Matters and IndiAgri, supported by the Alliance for Change, Transformation & Innovation (ACTION), will convene the 3rd National Sustainable Agriculture Summit & Awards 2026 on August 7 at the India International Centre, New Delhi. Themed "Krishi Samriddhi 2047: Building a Resilient & Self-Reliant Agriculture Ecosystem," the summit is structured across two tracks: Track 1 on Dairy, Nutrition, Fisheries & Livestock, and Track 2 on Crops, Inputs, Technology & Rural Value Chains.

Advertisement

The theme draws on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for value addition in India's dairy sector, spotlighted recently through India's four-medal debut at the Mundial do Queijo do Brasil 2026, and Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah's cooperative renaissance, which is adding 75,000 new dairy cooperatives under White Revolution 2.0 and 6,000 new fisheries cooperatives under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana.

Advertisement

The Summit is the ninth in a series of national and regional dialogues Sustainability Matters and IndiAgri have convened since 2024: two previous national editions in Delhi and six regional consultations across states including Bhopal, Chandigarh, Nagpur, Patna, Baraut and Alwar. Together, these editions have brought together over 1,000 delegates and 120+ speakers, spanning policymakers, scientists, cooperative leaders, industry executives, startups and farmers, and have generated 190+ documented best practices and award-winning initiatives from across India's agricultural ecosystem. Each edition has fed grassroots insights into formal policy recommendations submitted to central and state governments, positioning the platform as a sustained channel between the field and the policy table rather than a one-off conference.

"This platform exists because India's agricultural story cannot be told from one vantage point alone," said Dr Navneet Anand, Executive Director, Sustainability Matters. "Krishi Samriddhi 2047 brings dairy, fisheries and livestock into the same conversation as crops, inputs, technology and rural markets, because the transformation we are chasing runs across all of these value chains, not through any one of them in isolation."

Advertisement

The 3rd edition is supported by partners across sectors, including Indian Railway Finance Corporation (a Navratna CPSE), Bihar State Milk Co-operative Federation Limited (COMFED), Odisha Cooperative Milk Producers' Federation Limited, SIRA Seeds, Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Limited (HURL), Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), and Krishak Bharati Cooperative Limited (KRIBHCO).

"Agriculture touches every one of us, whether we grow it, process it, fund it, regulate it, or simply eat it, and that shared stake is exactly why each of us carries a responsibility to be part of this discourse," said Dr K C Ravi, Director General, Sustainable Agriculture Summit & Awards. "The Summit exists to make that participation possible, bringing policymakers, cooperatives, scientists, industry and farmers to the same table so solutions are shaped collectively rather than in silos," he added.

India's dairy output has grown 70% in eleven years - from 146 to 239 million tonnes - even as livestock and fisheries expand at nearly 7% and 8-9% a year, among the fastest-growing segments of the rural economy. Track 1 builds on this momentum, examining cooperative-led growth across dairy, nutrition, fisheries and livestock. Track 2 turns to the crops-and-value-chain economy - seeds and sustainable inputs, regenerative farming, and the technology and market infrastructure connecting farms to consumers.

The Summit is part of a continuing effort by Sustainability Matters and IndiAgri.in, India's leading digital platform for agricultural news and analysis, to drive sustained, solution-oriented conversations on the issues shaping Indian agriculture, from climate resilience to rural finance and cooperative governance, bringing diverse stakeholders into direct dialogue rather than parallel monologues.

The day includes an inaugural session and track-wise knowledge sessions, culminating in the Sustainable Agriculture Awards 2026, recognising individuals, institutions, cooperatives, companies and government bodies across 44 categories for measurable contributions to India's agricultural ecosystem.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)