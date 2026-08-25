DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Third-party colocation dominates India's data centre infra as enterprise-owned facilities account for just 12%: Anarock

Third-party colocation dominates India's data centre infra as enterprise-owned facilities account for just 12%: Anarock

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:48 PM Aug 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI): India's data centre market is developing differently from mature Western markets, with enterprise-owned facilities accounting for just 12 per cent of the country's data centre infrastructure as third-party colocation facilities have emerged as the dominant model, according to an Anarock report.

Advertisement

Colocation facilities are operated by third-party providers and allow businesses and cloud companies to use shared data centre infrastructure instead of owning and operating their own facilities.

Advertisement

Anarock described colocation as the "dominant infrastructure model in India", based on shared infrastructure, rack or cage leasing and a carrier-neutral ecosystem. Enterprise data centres, in comparison, were described as legacy captive facilities with dedicated infrastructure, greater control but lower utilisation efficiency.

Advertisement

The real estate consultancy's 2026 report, The Blueprint of the Digital Fortress in India, said India did not build up a large base of enterprise-owned data centres before moving towards outsourced infrastructure.

"Unlike mature Western markets, India's data centre ecosystem evolved with a relatively limited enterprise-owned base and transitioned rapidly toward a colocation-led model, which now underpins hyperscale and AI capacity expansion," the report said.

Advertisement

As of the first half of 2026, colocation data centres accounted for 55 per cent of India's data centre infrastructure, followed by hyperscale facilities at 28 per cent. Enterprise-owned data centres accounted for 12 per cent, while edge data centres made up the remaining 5 per cent, according to the report.

The report highlighted the difference in how the market has evolved in India and globally.

It described India's progression as "Limited enterprise base → Colocation-led growth → Hyperscale / AI expansion", compared with the broader global evolution of "Enterprise DCs → Colocation → Hyperscale → AI".

The reliance on third-party infrastructure is also visible in India's overall IT capacity mix. About 72 per cent of India's capacity is housed in third-party data centres, while hyperscale self-built facilities account for 28 per cent. Globally, the corresponding split is 62 per cent third-party and 38 per cent hyperscale self-build, according to the report.

The shift comes as India's data centre market expands rapidly. The country had more than 1.8 GW of operational capacity in the first half of 2026 and is projected to cross 6.7 GW by 2030.

Anarock said the development pipeline is expected to "quadruple (4x) the country's DC capacity over the next coming years", as colocation and hyperscale facilities remain at the centre of the expansion. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts