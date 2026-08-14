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Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 14: As India celebrates its 80th Independence Day, UNESCO Awardee Shankardoot and renowned Yoga Psychologist Ilashrei Anand is bringing therapy back to India's roots through Advaita Vedanta and Yoga Psychology, addressing freedom from anxiety, relationship struggles, fear of failure, people-pleasing and other emotions that quietly govern our choices.

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Certified in Positive Psychology from Harvard and Yoga Psychology from a century-old Ashram, Ilashrei Anand draws from Advaita Vedanta as expounded by Sri Adi Shankaracharya and later carried into modern global consciousness by Swami Vivekananda.

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In her sessions, Ilashrei integrates Yoga Psychology to explore psychosomatic patterns, how unresolved emotions and chronic stress builds health issues like Asthma, jaw tightening, skin sensitivities, Gut issues, Thyroid, Acid Reflux, Spine issues, Diabetes, Auto-immune and other health concerns. Through Sakshi Bhava towards the mind-body and Swadhyaya, she helps clients observe these patterns without judgement and move gradually from reactivity towards regulation.

"Advaita Vedanta does not deny emotional pain. It helps us recognise that pain is present within us, but it is not the entirety of who we are," says Ilashrei Anand. "There is a profound difference between 'I am anxious' and 'I am experiencing anxiety.' The first becomes an identity; the second creates space to understand and work through it."

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Inspired by Swami Vivekananda's emphasis on inner strength, fearlessness and purposeful action, Ilashrei guides clients towards the smallest honest, doable action, without attaching their entire worth to the outcome.

In relationship therapy, this may mean helping someone separate love from self-abandonment and reconnect with their SwaDharma. "Advaita Vedanta helps a person experience love deeply without making another human being the owner of their identity," says Ilashrei Anand, who is deeply humbled to have received her Deekshant as a Shankardoot in Tattvabodh.

She clarifies that non-duality does not mean tolerating abuse, abandoning boundaries or remaining in an unsafe relationship. Instead, it supports people in responding from awareness rather than fear or emotional dependency.

With over a decade of experience in 1:1 therapy, couples' therapy, workshops and wellbeing programmes, Ilashrei advocates placing India's psychological and spiritual wisdom in meaningful conversation with contemporary therapeutic practices. She also cautions against spiritual bypassing.

"Advaita should never be used to tell a grieving or traumatised person that their pain is merely Maya. The purpose is not to dismiss an emotion, but to help someone hold it without becoming imprisoned by it," she explains.

Her Independence Day message is simple:

"Inner freedom is recognising the Self beyond emotional fluctuations. It is the capacity to experience anxiety without identification, love without self-abandonment, and act from awareness rather than fear."

ABOUT ILASHREI ANAND

Ilashrei Anand is a Certified Yoga Psychologist, UNESCO Awardee Shankardoot, Harvard-certified in Positive Psychology and a Businessworld Wellbeing 40under40 honouree. With over a decade of experience, she guides individuals and couples through relationship issues, anxiety, trauma-related patterns, procrastination, self-worth concerns and holistic wellbeing with a root-cause healing approach.

She is also honoured with the Yodha Kranti Award for providing monthly therapy sessions to underprivileged people on compassionate grounds. She also is blessed to have studied Advait Vedant and Tattva Bodh directly from highly regarded Swamini Pravrajika Divyanandaprana.

For Therapy sessions, Root Cause Healing sessions with Ilashrei Anand:

Website: https://ilashreianand.com/

WhatsApp: +91 7738 183 055

Email: team@ilashreianand.com

Instagram: @mystic_healer_ -- 150K+ community

LinkedIn: Ilashrei Anand

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