This Children’s Day, Gift Your Child Learning: Kidling Launches on 14th November 2026 – Turn Screen Time into Learning Time

Hyderabad, India – 16th November 2026 – On a day dedicated to the joy, innocence and dreams of children, a new light is set to shine for young learners. Kidling, India’s newest edutainment platform for children aged 1 to 5 years, is proud to announce its grand launch on Children’s Day – 14th November 2026, the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, fondly remembered as Chacha Nehru, who loved children deeply.

With the promise Sing • Learn • Play • Grow, Kidling is not just another kids’ app. It is a joyful, safe and culturally rooted learning companion that turns screen time into learning time – exactly what every modern parent has been waiting for.

A Children’s Day Gift for Every Child

Children’s Day is a celebration of childhood – of curiosity, laughter, and endless questions. What better day to launch a platform built only for children? Kidling is launched as a Children’s Day gift for parents and children – a gift of happy learning, good habits and Indian values.

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“Chacha Nehru believed children are the future of the nation. Kidling is built on the same belief,” said the founding team of Kidling. “This Children’s Day, let’s gift our children something that will stay with them for life – the love of learning. If a child is going to watch, let them watch and learn, sing and grow.”

What is Kidling?

Kidling offers Fun Nursery Rhymes + Early Learning + Indian Culture in one colourful, child-friendly platform.

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Children can learn through engaging animated videos, songs and interactive visuals:

Animals, Fruits, Numbers, Colours, Alphabets, Good Habits, Indian Culture and Festivals.

From “Elephant – Big and Strong!” to learning about Diwali diyas, Indian monuments, festivals and traditions, Kidling helps children stay connected to their roots while learning in a fun, modern way.

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Designed for Little Learners 1-5 Years

Kidling is specially designed for toddlers and preschoolers. Large icons, bright colours, gentle voices, slow-paced videos and simple navigation make it perfect for little hands and curious minds.

It also teaches Good Habits for Life – brushing teeth, sharing, saying thank you, eating healthy, and respecting elders – through stories and characters children love.

100% Online Only – Download & Watch on Mobile

Kidling is a 100% Online Only platform. Parents can simply Download Kidling App on Google Play and App Store, and Download & Watch on Mobile & Tablet from home, anywhere in India.

Why Children’s Day Launch Matters

Today’s children are digital natives. Screens are unavoidable. But most content is either mindless entertainment or not made for Indian children. Kidling was created to solve this exact problem – to give parents guilt-free screen time.

This Children’s Day, when we celebrate our children, Kidling invites parents to celebrate with learning – sing rhymes together, learn about Nehru, India, festivals and good values, and build a brighter future for their little ones.

Let’s Build a Brighter Future

With the National Education Policy emphasising foundational learning, Kidling arrives at the right time. It supports parents, preschools and educators who want quality, Indian-context digital content for young children.

The Kidling team plans to add new rhymes, Children’s Day specials, festival, daily objects, healthy habits, stories, and learning modules in multiple Indian languages in the coming months.

Launched on This Children’s Day – 14th November 2026

Kidling will be available on 14th November 2026. Parents, educators and preschools are invited to join the launch journey and follow @Kidling rhymes for updates.

This Children’s Day, celebrate your child, sing a rhyme, and let your child learn and grow with Kidling.

Because Happy, Healthy, Smart Kids build a Brighter India.

For Media Enquiries:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.kidlingrhymes.app

https://kidlingrhymes.com

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

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