This Diwali, Home Centre Invites India to Get Decked For Diwali

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 14: Home Centre, India’s most preferred home destination, has unveiled its festive campaign, Decked For Diwali, inviting consumers to create the most memorable Diwali homes that with décor, hosting and warm hospitality will Steal the show this festive.

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Home Centre unveils its Diwali collection, with Chef Ranveer Brar joining the celebrations

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Taking the celebrations closer to consumers, Chef Ranveer Brar and Home Centre CEO Jayanti Ganguly came together for a special Diwali experience – ‘The Great India Gourmet Table’ on 10th October at its Sky City Mall, Borivali store in Mumbai, bringing together food, festive inspiration and the joy of hosting. The celebration will be followed by events at DLF Mall of India, Noida on 17th October and Pacific Mall, Khayala on 31st October in Delhi NCR.

At the heart of this Campaign is the Diwali collection specially designed and crafted for the festival. With over 1000+ product that have arrived in stores and homecentre.com for Diwali, the collection offers an eclectic range across décor, soft furnishing, kitchen, serve ware, crockery, gifts and furniture. Leading the festive edit is Garnet, a rich and expressive collection that imagines royal luxury through a distinctly festive lens, pairing deep wine tones with brushed gold and refined neutrals. Inara and Moksha collection, bring two different festive mood-boards for the season, giving consumers the freedom to experiment with colour, texture and detail and create a festive home that feels distinctly their own. The Diwali collection starts at Rs 199.

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Speaking about the Diwali collection, Jayanti Ganguly, CEO - Home Centre India, said: “Diwali has always been as much about our homes as it is about the people who fill them. We dress up for the occasion, and we love dressing up our homes too — refreshing our favourite corners, setting a beautiful table, and making everything feel special for family and friends.

That’s really the thought behind Decked for Diwali. We want to inspire people to celebrate their homes, express their own personal style, and enjoy the little moments that make this festival so special.

What I particularly love about our collection this year is the sheer choice and variety. From beautiful festive décor and furnishings to everything you need to cook, serve and host, we have brought together over 1,000 products, with something for every home and every style of celebration. Ultimately, we want to make it easier for people to create beautiful homes, host with joy and make wonderful memories together.”

The festive story extends into the kitchen and dining spaces through Home Centre’s campaign The Social Kitchen, featuring Celebrity Chef Ranveer Brar. While Decked For Diwali celebrates the joy of transforming and dressing up the entire home, The Social Kitchen celebrates food, hosting and the kitchen and dining table as spaces that bring people together. The festive celebrations extend to the heart of every gathering - the kitchen. Through The Social Kitchen, featuring celebrated chef Ranveer Brar, Home Centre brings alive a familiar moment from Indian homes: the host who spends so much time preparing, cooking and making everything special for their guests that they are often the last to enjoy the celebration.

Through entertaining content, practical tips and festive inspiration, the campaign aims to make cooking, serving and hosting simpler, more beautiful and enjoyable — so that the host can be as much a part of the celebration as everyone else.

Speaking about The Social Kitchen, Chef Ranveer Brar said: “The festive celebrations extend to the heart of every gathering — the kitchen. Through The Social Kitchen, Home Centre brings alive a familiar moment from Indian homes: the host who spends so much time preparing, cooking and making everything special for their guests that they are often the last to enjoy the celebration. The Social Kitchen range makes the whole process from 'prep, cook, host to store' organised and easy, making hosting a further enjoyable experience.”

Highlights of Decked For Diwali Collection:

- Garnet Collection: Garnet reimagines royal luxury through a distinctly festive lens, pairing deep wine tones with brushed gold and refined neutrals. Opulent yet delicate, the collection brings a graceful, contemporary expression to festive grandeur.

- Inara Collection: Inspired by the luminous beauty of pearls, Inara blends soft silhouettes and champagne accents with subtle blue-green hues. Quietly bold yet beautifully restrained, the collection captures a sophisticated balance of softness and strength.

- Whole-Home Festive Inspiration: From living and dining to entertaining spaces, the campaign encourages consumers to dress the entire home for celebration. Home Centre is collaborating with multiple content creators and supper clubs to create content & different takes on Diwali Celebrations, décor and hosting with Home Centre’s new collection that inspire people to Deck their homes for Diwali.

- On Ground Celebrations with Chef Ranveer Brar: Beginning at Sky City Mall, Borivali on 10th October, followed by DLF Mall of India, Noida on 17st October in Delhi NCR and at Pacific Mall, Khayala on 31 October and.

About Home Centre India

homecentre.in/in/en/

Home Centre is India's preferred destination for homemakers to create their dream homes. Established in 2005 with its first store in Chennai, the brand has expanded to 90+ stores across 41 cities, offering an extensive range of furniture, home décor, furnishings and kitchenware. With its omnichannel presence since 2017, Home Centre continues to make stylish, high-quality home solutions accessible to consumers across the country.

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