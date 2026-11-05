This Diwali, itel Brings More Value Home with Offers on Smartphones, TVs and Washing Machines

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 5: itel, one of India’s leading smartphone & consumer durable brands, has announced an exciting Cashback Offer in partnership with Bajaj Finance, valid up to 10th November. As the festive glow of Diwali brightens homes across the country, the offer makes it easier and more rewarding for customers to bring home their favourite smartphones & home appliances to make the celebrations even more special.

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Available on consumer finance purchases across select itel models, the offer brings attractive cashback benefits across the range. Leading the lineup is the itel P80 (6GB+128GB), which comes with a cashback of ₹1,000. Designed as a dependable choice for everyday use, the itel P80 combines 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage to ensure smooth multitasking and seamless daily performance for value-conscious users.

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Joining the lineup is the itel City 300 5G, available with ₹800 cashback. Priced at ₹14,999, this future-ready device features a 6.67-inch HD+ 120Hz punch-hole display, a UNISOC T8200 6nm 5G octa-core processor, a 5000mAh battery, a 13MP AF rear camera, and a bloatware-free Android 16 Go Edition experience—bringing high-speed 5G connectivity and flagship-level visual smoothness to aspirational buyers.

For customers seeking a stylish, well-balanced option, the itel X50 (6GB+128GB) offers ₹500 cashback, providing ample memory and storage for daily apps and media needs. Additionally, the popular itel F30 is available in both 4GB+128GB and 4GB+64GB variants with ₹500 cashback each, allowing buyers to select the ideal storage configuration that fits their personal budget and daily requirements.

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Not just on the smartphone range, as part of its Diwali consumer offers, itel is also extending exciting festive benefits on its home appliances, making everyday upgrades more affordable for Indian households. Consumers can bring home the itel washing machine at an affordable price with easy EMI options starting at approximately ₹48 per day, while the itel 32-inch QLED Android TV is available with easy EMIs starting at approximately ₹40 per day.

The offers include zero down payment and easy finance options through leading partners like Bajaj, TVS & Home credit along with festive benefits designed to make this Diwali brighter and more accessible for consumers.

With this initiative, itel aims to make powerful performance and feature-rich technology accessible to more consumers while adding extra joy to their festive celebrations. The convenient financing option from Bajaj Finance, TVS credit, combined with attractive cashback benefits, ensures a smooth and affordable buying experience. Diwali is a time for new beginnings and thoughtful gifting, and this offer is a great way to upgrade a personal device or surprise a loved one with a smartphone at even better value.

Customers can visit their nearest itel retail store to avail the offer. The offer is valid up to 10th November, subject to terms and conditions.

About itel

Established over 16 years, itel is a reliable smart life brand focused on making technology accessible to consumers across emerging markets. Keeping its brand philosophy, “Made to Last,” itel aims to provide durable, reliable & affordable and accessible technology across a diverse portfolio of smartphones, feature phones, TVs, accessories, speakers, home appliances and other consumer electronics.

Today, itel has a presence across more than 80 emerging markets globally. The brand has built a strong position in the value segment by combining affordability, reliability and accessible technology for everyday consumers.

Website: www.itel-india.com | Facebook: itelmobileindia | Instagram: itel_india | X: itel_india

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