This Diwali, Tupperware Celebrates the Traditions That Stay with #HarDiwaliTupperwarewali

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 12: This festive season, Tupperware is celebrating the traditions, togetherness and little moments that make Diwali special with #HarDiwaliTupperwarewali, its new festive campaign featuring actor Dia Mirza.

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Watch the #HarDiwaliTupperwarewali film featuring Dia Mirza: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/XTDJN323WgE

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The campaign is built on a simple thought: generations may change and celebrations may evolve, but some traditions simply stay. From preparing family-favourite recipes and storing the season's mithai and namkeen, to setting the festive table and welcoming loved one’s home, Tupperware has been part of these moments across generations of Indian households.

With #HarDiwaliTupperwarewali, Tupperware is bringing its trusted legacy to a new generation, staying rooted in the traditions consumers have grown up with, while evolving for the way they live, host and celebrate today. The campaign spans the full festive journey: preparing, storing, serving, hosting and gifting.

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"Tupperware has always been the OG of the Indian kitchen, a brand built on trust, innovation and reliability. With #HarDiwaliTupperwarewali, we are bringing that 80 years of Global legacy into the way consumers live and celebrate today, with contemporary design, great value and the convenience they expect," said Ankur Damani, Managing Director, Tupperware India.

"Our ambition is to bring Tupperware back into every household by making the brand more relevant to today's generation, from everyday moments to celebrations, and even as a thoughtful, gifting choice."

Adding a fresh touch to this year's celebrations, Tupperware's festive portfolio brings together its much-loved kitchen and storage essentials with contemporary additions for the festive table, including the new TUP Celebration Glassware collection and a complementary serveware range. Together, they give consumers an easy way to prepare, serve and gift this Diwali, whether for a planned family dinner, a house party or a last-minute get-together.

Tupperware's festive range is available across the brand's direct selling channel, brand stores, shoptupperware.in, leading e-commerce platforms and is now also available on Instamart.

Tupperware : The OG of Indian Kitchens. #HarDiwaliTupperwarewali

About Tupperware

Tupperware is a globally recognized brand with a legacy of innovation and trusted products designed for modern living. Today, the brand continues to evolve with contemporary and accessible solutions that bring together design, functionality and convenience for a new generation of consumers.

Website: www.shoptupperware.in

Instagram: @tupperware_india

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