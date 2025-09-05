PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 5: This Diwali, Xoxoday, a global SaaS leader in rewards and incentives, is putting the spotlight on Indigenous Indianness with the launch of its "Celebrating India" voucher. The initiative is designed to bring the joy of gifting closer to home, by championing India's diverse homegrown brands that embody local craftsmanship, culture, and entrepreneurial spirit.

The "Celebrating India" voucher offers seamless redemption across 1000+ beloved Indian brands spanning jewelry, food, fashion, travel, wellness, and entertainment. From iconic names like Tanishq, Swiggy, Lenskart, Hotstar, Fabindia, Hidesign, Louis Philippe, to modern favorites like Nykaa, Ajio, Behrouz, and MakeMyTrip - the voucher enables consumers to celebrate Diwali with gifts that are both meaningful and authentically Indian.

Kushal Agrawal, Co-founder & CMO of Xoxoday, said:

"Diwali is about togetherness, gratitude, and celebrating the richness of our culture. With the 'Celebrating India' voucher, we want every Indian to gift with pride - supporting homegrown brands while spreading festive cheer. This is more than a voucher; it's an invitation to celebrate India's creativity, resilience, and entrepreneurial spirit. By embracing this initiative, we not only uplift individual businesses but also foster a sense of unity and strength within our diverse communities, honoring the spirit of collaboration and shared success."

Available in flexible denominations, the vouchers can be shared digitally or as elegant physical gift cards - making them ideal for both personal and corporate gifting. Introductory festive offers of up to 15% ensure that celebrating Indian brands is both joyful and rewarding.

By choosing the "Celebrating India" voucher, consumers not only embrace gifting convenience but also become active contributors to strengthening India's brand ecosystem - honoring local businesses and keeping Diwali celebrations truly rooted in India.

About Xoxoday

Xoxoday is a global leader in rewards, incentives, and loyalty solutions, partnering with over 5,000+ businesses worldwide. Xoxoday powers millions of users across India, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and North America with a robust ecosystem of trusted brands and advanced engagement solutions.

