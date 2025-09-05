DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / This Diwali, Xoxoday Celebrates True Indianness with India's Own Brands

This Diwali, Xoxoday Celebrates True Indianness with India's Own Brands

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:10 PM Sep 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

PRNewswire

Advertisement

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 5: This Diwali, Xoxoday, a global SaaS leader in rewards and incentives, is putting the spotlight on Indigenous Indianness with the launch of its "Celebrating India" voucher. The initiative is designed to bring the joy of gifting closer to home, by championing India's diverse homegrown brands that embody local craftsmanship, culture, and entrepreneurial spirit.

The "Celebrating India" voucher offers seamless redemption across 1000+ beloved Indian brands spanning jewelry, food, fashion, travel, wellness, and entertainment. From iconic names like Tanishq, Swiggy, Lenskart, Hotstar, Fabindia, Hidesign, Louis Philippe, to modern favorites like Nykaa, Ajio, Behrouz, and MakeMyTrip - the voucher enables consumers to celebrate Diwali with gifts that are both meaningful and authentically Indian.

Advertisement

Kushal Agrawal, Co-founder & CMO of Xoxoday, said:

"Diwali is about togetherness, gratitude, and celebrating the richness of our culture. With the 'Celebrating India' voucher, we want every Indian to gift with pride - supporting homegrown brands while spreading festive cheer. This is more than a voucher; it's an invitation to celebrate India's creativity, resilience, and entrepreneurial spirit. By embracing this initiative, we not only uplift individual businesses but also foster a sense of unity and strength within our diverse communities, honoring the spirit of collaboration and shared success."

Advertisement

Available in flexible denominations, the vouchers can be shared digitally or as elegant physical gift cards - making them ideal for both personal and corporate gifting. Introductory festive offers of up to 15% ensure that celebrating Indian brands is both joyful and rewarding.

By choosing the "Celebrating India" voucher, consumers not only embrace gifting convenience but also become active contributors to strengthening India's brand ecosystem - honoring local businesses and keeping Diwali celebrations truly rooted in India.

About Xoxoday

Xoxoday is a global leader in rewards, incentives, and loyalty solutions, partnering with over 5,000+ businesses worldwide. Xoxoday powers millions of users across India, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and North America with a robust ecosystem of trusted brands and advanced engagement solutions.

Book a meeting

Media Contact

Minu Joseph

Assistant Marketing Manager, Xoxoday

Email: hello@xoxoday.com

Website: www.xoxoday.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2764603/Celebrating_In_Xoxoday.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2579503/5493476/Xoxoday_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts