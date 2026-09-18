This festive season, Hangyo gives the traditional modak a cool new avatar

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 18: Some festive traditions are meant to be preserved. Others are meant to be reimagined. Hangyo Ice Creams introduces Modak Ice Cream — where the warmth of tradition meets the joy of creamy indulgence.

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This festive season, Hangyo Ice Creams brings together the best of both worlds with the launch of Hangyo Modak Ice Cream — an innovative creation that transforms the much-loved traditional Modak into a deliciously contemporary ice cream experience.

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A symbol of auspiciousness, celebration and togetherness, the Modak has always held a special place in Indian festive traditions. Hangyo takes this beloved festive favourite and gives it an irresistible new avatar — keeping the iconic Modak shape intact while bringing in the creamy indulgence of ice cream.

A Modak you can savour, not just admire

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Crafted in the distinctive traditional Modak shape, Hangyo Modak Ice Cream is designed to instantly evoke the nostalgia and joy associated with the festive season. The delicate outer layer of white chocolate provides a smooth, elegant coating and a delightful bite, while the creamy ice cream within is thoughtfully infused with the traditional flavours and ingredients inspired by the much-loved Modak.

The result is a delightful meeting of Indian tradition and contemporary indulgence — familiar enough to evoke memories, yet novel enough to create an entirely new festive experience.

"At Hangyo, we believe that innovation is most meaningful when it connects with an emotion. The Modak is not just a sweet; it represents celebration, devotion, family and happiness. With Hangyo Modak Ice Cream, we wanted to retain that emotional connect while presenting it in a completely new and exciting form. It is tradition, reimagined through the joy of ice cream," said Mr. Pradeep G Pai - Managing Director, Hangyo Ice Creams Pvt Limited.

Tradition, Reimagined by Hangyo

The launch is a natural extension of Hangyo's philosophy of bringing innovation closer to Indian tastes and traditions. The brand has consistently explored new flavours, formats and experiences that appeal to today's consumers while retaining the familiarity and nostalgia of flavours they have grown up with.

With Modak Ice Cream, Hangyo goes a step further — transforming a traditional festive sweet into an ice cream that looks like a Modak, celebrates the flavours of a Modak and delivers the indulgence of Hangyo ice cream.

It is designed to become a centre piece of festive celebrations — whether shared with family, enjoyed with friends or simply savoured as a personal festive treat.

This festive season, Hangyo invites India to unwrap tradition, savour innovation and share a smile — one Modak at a time.

About Hangyo Ice Creams

Founded in 1997 by the visionary Pai brothers in, Hangyo began its journey with Softee Ice Cream in the coastal city of Mangaluru. What started as a local favorite has today grown into one of India's top 15 Ice cream brands and is among the top 67 Indian Minicorns delighting customers across Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Kerala, and Goa. With state of art manufacturing facilities in Udupi, Uttara Kannada and Tiruparti, Hangyo is known for its unwavering focus on quality and innovation, Hangyo has built a formidable distribution network with over 45,000 retail outlets and 450+ distributors, becoming a trusted name in homes and hearts alike.

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