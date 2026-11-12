This Festive Season, Royal Stag Packaged Drinking Water Celebrates Those Who Make It Special

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], November 12: Seagram’s Royal Stag Packaged Drinking Water launched its festive campaign, “This Festive season, let’s celebrate the LARGE in everyone.” The campaign celebrates the “Large” that everyone brings to a celebration that makes it special: the friend who gathers everyone together, the cousin who kickstarts the dance floor, the colleague who keeps the room laughing. It is these people, and the energy they bring, that make a gathering memorable.

The campaign idea comes to life via a theme film featuring cricketer Rohit Sharma, actor and comedian Rahul Dua and actor Maanvi Gagroo. The film is now live on the brand’s social handle, royalstagliveitlarge

At the heart of the campaign is an AI-led activation that gives the power to the consumers to celebrate the “Large” in their loved ones. By simply visiting royalstagliveitlarge.com, users can create a personalised festive video message featuring Rohit Sharma & the consumer for their friends and family.

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Debasree Dasgupta, Chief Marketing Officer, Pernod Ricard India, said: “Celebrations are rarely remembered for how grand they were, but for the people who made them special. Royal Stag has spent years inspiring India to #CelebrateLarge, and this festive season, we're giving that thought a more personal expression. Because sometimes, the largest celebrations are about the smallest gestures that make someone feel extraordinary. By harnessing generative AI, we're putting creativity in everyone's hands, enabling people to celebrate their loved ones in ways that are uniquely their own. It's an interesting intersection of culture, creativity and technology. And a reminder that the most powerful use of AI may not be in creating something extraordinary, but in helping people express something deeply human.”

Abhijeet Ray, National Creative Director, Dentsu Creative WebChutney, said, “Every festive season, we exchange countless greetings, but how often do we tell our friends and family what makes them special to us? This thought inspired Royal Stag’s festive campaign, ‘Celebrate the Large in Everyone’, which celebrates the unique quirks each person brings to the celebration to make it special and memorable. By combining this human insight with generative AI, we created a way for people to express their appreciation through personalised festive greetings featuring Rohit Sharma. It’s been a joy for Dentsu to work alongside the Royal Stag team to bring this idea to life and help people make their festive wishes a little more personal.”

The campaign is live across digital platforms, print and Out of Home media. Consumers can create their own wishes with Rohit Sharma by scanning the QR code at brand touchpoints or visiting

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Create your own Personalised greeting at http://royalstagliveitlarge.com/

Watch the film at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VKgatEwEx7E

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