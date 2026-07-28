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Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 28: Hive School of Business - India's first dedicated Revenue B-School, as seen on Shark Tank India - has closed its 2025-26 placement season with an average CTC of ₹16.47 LPA and a highest package of ₹27.8 LPA (Annual Placement Report 2025-26). The average places the young Gurugram institution in the same bracket as several of India's newer IIMs!

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But the numbers are the outcome. The story is what produced them.

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Placement Report 2025-26 -- key numbers: Average - ₹16.47 LPA, Median - ₹15 LPA, Highest - ₹27.8 LPA, Top 25% Average - ₹21.93 LPA, Top 50% Average - ₹18.63 LPA, Top 75% Average - ₹17.65 LPA

The gap every B-school left open

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For three decades, Indian management education has taught sales through a single lens: FMCG. Distribution networks, territory management, the retail beat - frameworks built for an economy where selling meant moving boxes through kirana stores. Meanwhile, the highest-paying revenue roles in the country quietly moved somewhere else entirely: B2B SaaS and go-to-market. Pipeline design, enterprise sales cycles, revenue operations, customer success economics - the functions Indian tech companies struggle hardest to hire for are precisely the ones no traditional classroom prepares students for. At most B-schools, sales was never treated as a core discipline at all; it survives as an elective.

Outcome first, curriculum second

Hive School attacked the problem from the other end. Instead of starting with a syllabus, it started with the roles - Founder's Office, GTM, Growth, Strategy, Program Management - studied what companies actually need from a hire on day one, and built its entire 9-month Postgraduate Program in Revenue, AI, and Entrepreneurship backwards from those outcomes. Delivered fully offline, the program runs on weekly business challenges, live simulations, sprints and founder-led workshops, with a curriculum designed alongside startup leaders and operators, and students mentored by people currently doing these jobs at leading tech companies.

This season's recruiter list reflects the thesis. Established, globally recognised names - Adobe, Yatra and Payoneer - hired alongside fast-scaling startups, for high-ownership roles across Founder's Office, GTM, Growth, Strategy and Program Management. In all, Hive School ran placement processes with over 50+ recruiters, spanning BlinkIt, Google and LinkedIn alongside D2C brands and established enterprises. (View the full list of recruiters)

Why more money can't copy it

Could established B-schools simply replicate the model tomorrow? Hive School's bet is that budget was never the constraint - design is. The edge sits in granular decisions: a curriculum rebuilt cohort by cohort from live industry work, taught by active operators rather than career academics, and planned by asking what industry will need five years from now rather than what an accreditation checklist required five years ago. That is not a problem more money solves; it is a problem a different operating model solves.

"The future of education is highly targeted outcomes and only the inputs that produce them. We looked five years ahead at what the industry will hire for, built backwards from those roles, and the market has now priced that bet. Our goal remains to be among India's Top 20 B-Schools by 2030," said Nikhil Gaur, Founder, Hive School.

Learning stays on the ground throughout, with students taken for industry immersions to brands like Big Boy Toyz, PeeSafe and Culture Circle.

With admissions open for its next cohort, Hive School of Business is doubling down on a model it believes previews where Indian education is headed - highly targeted outcomes, engineered input by input - giving freshers and early-career professionals a credible, high-return alternative to the traditional MBA path.

About Hive School: Hive School is India's first dedicated Revenue B-School. Its flagship 9-month Postgraduate Program in Revenue, Technology, and Entrepreneurship is delivered fully offline and led by top startup operators, and now spans an AI Marketing Fellowship and Undergraduate Programs. Backed by a growing placement track record and a strong community of founders and investors, Hive School is redefining business education for the next generation.

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