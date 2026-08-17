This Independence Day, redBus launches ‘Freedom Bottle’ campaign spotlighting women’s hydration during bus journeys

New Delhi [India], August 14: Ahead of the 80th Independence Day, redBus, a leading online bus ticketing platform, has launched Travel Equal, an initiative dedicated to identifying and addressing the everyday inequalities women experience while travelling. As its first activation under this initiative, redBus has introduced Freedom Bottle, an Independence Day campaign that combines a documentary-style film and an on-ground activation to spotlight an often-overlooked challenge faced by women during bus journeys. Rooted in the insight that uncertainty around restroom access often discourages women from staying hydrated during long journeys, the campaign underscores how in-bus toilets can enable a more comfortable, confident and convenient travel experience.

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Freedom Bottle shines a light on an often-overlooked compromise in women’s bus travel, where uncertainty about restroom access can influence hydration choices during long journeys. The issue assumes greater relevance given the scale of women’s intercity bus travel, with more than 50 million women accounting for 34% of all travellers, according to the latest redBus India Bus Track 2026 Report. Research published in the National Library of Medicine further identifies habitual delayed urination as a behavioural risk factor for urinary tract infections (UTIs).

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As part of its efforts to enable more informed and comfortable travel choices for women, redBus’ ‘Booking for Women’ mode allows users to filter for buses equipped with in-bus toilets while booking their journey. The feature makes it easier for women travellers to identify and choose bus services with restroom facilities, helping address one of the everyday considerations that can influence their travel experience.

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Complementing the on-ground activation, the documentary-style digital film captures candid conversations with women travellers, who speak confidently about their love for travel and their ability to journey as independently as men. The conversation, however, takes an unexpected turn when they are asked whether they drink water freely during bus journeys. The hesitation that follows and their candid responses about consciously limiting water intake due to uncertainty around restroom access reveals an everyday compromise that often goes unspoken.

As part of the on-ground activation, specially designed Freedom Bottles featuring hydration markings will be distributed. From 11 to 17 August 2026, nearly 45,000 Freedom Bottles will be distributed to women passengers travelling on buses equipped with in-bus toilets across Hyderabad, encouraging them to stay hydrated throughout their journey with the assurance of convenient restroom access. The campaign will also collaborate with travel and health influencers to extend the conversation to wider and newer audiences, bringing both travel and health perspectives to the issue.

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At the heart of the film is the Freedom Bottle, featuring hydration markings and the message ‘This bottle comes with restroom assurance’. The film connects the simple act of staying hydrated with the assurance of restroom access, showing how in-bus facilities can support a more comfortable and unrestricted travel experience for women.

The campaign further invites women travellers to share photographs with their Freedom Bottles and tag redBus, with selected participants standing a chance to win free bus journeys for a year. The initiative extends the in-bus experience into a wider conversation around hydration, restroom access and more equal travel for women.

Commenting on the campaign, Pallavi Chopra, Chief Marketing Officer, redBus, said, "For women, freedom in travel is shaped not only by where they can go, but also by the comfort and dignity they experience along the way. When something as basic as drinking water is influenced by uncertainty around restroom access, it reflects an everyday barrier that deserves attention. Travel Equal is our framework to address such inequalities, with Freedom Bottle as its first step. The bottle becomes a simple symbol of travel freedom, reminding women that staying hydrated should not have to be a compromise" Link to Ad Film- Freedom Bottle: Get Freedom from Hydration with in-bus Toilets About redBus redBus is one of India’s leading online bus ticketing platforms. Founded in 2006 in India, redBus’ intercity bus network connects to cities, towns and villages across varied routes. redBus works with private bus operators, multiple government establishments, and major State Road Transport Corporations to offer convenient and reliable travel bookings on its platform.

redBus’ global foray began when it launched operations in Singapore and Malaysia in 2015. It acquired a majority stake in Peru's Busportal (now redBus.Pe) in 2016, thereby entering markets of Peru and thereafter, Colombia. In 2018, it entered the Indonesian market. In 2024, redBus expanded its operations into Cambodia and Vietnam.

redBus is part of the MakeMyTrip group (Nasdaq: MMYT), which also includes goibibo.com. MakeMyTrip offers a comprehensive suite of travel and travel-related products and services, including air tickets, hotels and alternative accommodations, holiday packages, bus tickets, rail tickets and ancillary services. Other key solutions from redBus include Seat Seller, redPro, YourBus, revMax and rise.

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