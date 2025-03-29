NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 29: As the IPL season kicks off, cricket fever reaches its peak and Thala gears up to don the yellow jersey once again, igniting passion in fans across the country. For every MS Dhoni loyalist, it's more than just a game-it's an unbreakable bond, built on faith, resilience, and moments that live forever. This season, honour the legend and wear your fandom with pride by owning the exclusive Men of Platinum x MS Dhoni Signature Edition-crafted in rare platinum, a metal as enduring as the legacy of the sport's finest.

More than just jewellery, it's a way for fans to wear their loyalty, celebrate his legacy, and carry a piece of his unmatched spirit wherever they go. Crafted in 95% platinum, each piece is defined by clean, bold lines and a minimalist aesthetic, bearing Dhoni's signature etched in platinum as an emblem of his journey. Whether it's a bold bracelet, a sleek chain, or a statement ring, each design redefines sophistication with its timeless appeal. This IPL season, up the ante on your game-day look with platinum jewellery that carries Dhoni's legendary spirit wherever you go.

Talking about the signature collection MS Dhoni shared, "Throughout my cricketing journey, every challenge, victory, and lesson has shaped who I am-instilling values that continue to guide me, both in life and on the field. Platinum is rare, resilient, and built to last, just like the mindset needed to overcome every challenge. For me, wearing platinum jewellery is a reminder of endurance. That's what makes the collaboration with Men of Platinum special. Each piece in this collection goes far beyond fleeting trends. The collection is a symbol of timelessness - one of perseverance, self-expression, and the drive to keep moving forward."

Here's a look at some statement pieces from the Men of Platinum's MS Dhoni Signature Edition, designed to inspire the same greatness in those who wear it. Whether you're cheering from the stands, enjoying the thrill of the match at a lounge, or hosting an exclusive screening, your game-day look deserves an upgrade with pieces that reflect confidence, style, and an unbreakable winning spirit.

The Platinum Grid Bracelet

Elegance meets strength in this dual tone kada, featuring a sophisticated grid pattern with rose gold accents on the side. This kada is crafted from 95% pure platinum, a metal whose strength remains unwavering through years of wear, making it rare! Bearing the legend MS Dhoni's signature, this piece is perfect for those who exude quiet determination and strong character.

The Platinum Momentum Bracelet

The alternating bevelled triangles on the front of this bracelet, with a striking blend of gloss and matte finishes, symbolise the strength to navigate life's ups and downs with unwavering values. The back features MS Dhoni's iconic signature on a sleek black centrepiece. Cast in platinum -an enduring metal as resolute as the legend who inspired it. This bracelet is crafted for those who face life's challenges with relentless drive, proving that true greatness comes from within.

The Platinum Cube Fusion Bracelet

The alternating brushed matte platinum and glossy rose gold cube links achieve the perfect balance of versatility and durability. Crafted in platinum -a metal that endures through years of wear, making it truly rare -this bracelet, featuring MS Dhoni's iconic signature on black, is designed for those who strike a balance between staying adaptable and yet true to their values no matter what.

The Platinum Bold Links Bracelet

Bold, interlocking platinum links form a robust bracelet that reflects the power of unyielding resilience. Crafted from 95% pure platinum, it's a metal that remains unfading over time, making it incredibly rare. The bracelet features a solid clasp that carries MS Dhoni's signature, embodying his indomitable strength and unwavering resolve. Designed for men who cherish these values, this piece inspires them to always find strength within.

The Platinum Harmony Chain

Intricate platinum links intertwine to form a seamless, fluid chain, mirroring the harmonious blend of inner strength and outward composure. Crafted from platinum, a metal maintains its natural pristine white over time, never fading or tarnishing. A metal that's simply rare. With a solid clasp, featuring the legend MS Dhoni's signature, it is made for those who weave together their resilience and calm in the face of life's odds.

So this IPL, make every moment count with the Men of Platinum X MS Dhoni Signature edition available at key jewellery stores across the country

Facebook: @MenOfPlatinum | Instagram: @MenOfPlatinum | Website: www.menofplatinum.com/msd-collection.

Platinum Guild International (PGI) is a marketing organization with the vision to develop the global platinum jewellery market as a new demand source for platinum. It was formed in 1975 with specialist teams dedicated to growing the global platinum jewellery market through consumer and trade-facing programmes in the four key jewellery markets of China, India, Japan and USA. Since then, jewellery development has demonstrated a strong track record in delivering results.

Through various programmes, both direct-to-consumer and in collaboration with jewellery retailers and manufacturers, PGI creates consumer-ounce demand by first identifying opportunities for platinum in jewellery, and then developing them with partners. It also aims to build an enduring commitment to platinum in jewellery.

PGI's consumer marketing and educational programmes are focused on developing awareness and an appreciation for platinum's unique properties as a precious metal for fine jewellery.

In addition, PGI works globally with collaborative partners running extensive marketing programmes in the four main platinum jewellery markets of China, Japan, USA and India. These markets are staffed with strategic planning, marketing, retail, design, and business development experts.

PGI is funded by the leading platinum producers of South Africa, as well as through co-funded programmes with the jewellery industry.

Purity Assurance Program

PGI has partnered with TUV India Pvt Ltd to implement a robust audit programme to ensure the purity of platinum under its programme. TUV is one of the country's first certification bodies and has been closely associated with the quality revolution in India.

Under Platinum Guild India's quality assurance programme, each piece of jewellery has an assured purity as high as 95%. And as proof of this assurance, every piece is stamped 'Pt950' and comes with a tamper-proof quality assurance card that distinguishes authentic platinum from other jewellery.

