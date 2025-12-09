VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 9: Veganuary - the global campaign to try vegan for January and beyond - is today launching its 2026 campaign, titled "New Year, Same You". Since launching in India in 2022, Veganuary has had wide success, and more than 140,000 Indians have already signed up for the 2026 campaign.

With "New Year, Same You", Veganuary is flipping the usual New Year narrative on its head. Instead of pushing people to become someone "better", Veganuary reminds people that taking part does not require changing who they are - just making a few simple swaps that naturally fit into their everyday lives. Prashanth Vishwanath, India Director of Veganuary, says: "Veganuary has never been about being perfect, and you do not need to reinvent yourself to take part. Most people already love animals, care about their health, and are thinking about how to live more lightly on the planet. This January, we are here to help you make small shifts that reflect what you already care about most. It is less about changing, and more about returning to who you already are."

Whether someone is a foodie, fitness enthusiast, animal advocate or nature lover, Veganuary welcomes everyone to take part in their own way.

To help people trying vegan for the first time, Veganuary has released an official list of 31 prompts. Participants can use these as daily inspiration in their journey to eat more plant-based. Prashanth notes: "When I had just turned vegan 13 years ago, my most difficult challenge was 'What do I make for the next meal?' Most people slip up not because there are not enough vegan options, but because they are not planned. This list of prompts allows people to be inspired in the kitchen, try new recipes, and explore new options while eating out. Not your usual New Year's resolution which is all sweat and no fun."

Another new feature this year is that all of Veganuary's free 31-day support emails, recipes, meal plans and cookbooks are available in Hindi. Prashanth says: "We are an inclusive and ambitious organisation that wants to take veganism mainstream. Over the last four years, we have seen a lot of interest in trying vegan from Hindi-speaking regions. Indians also recognise that many of our daily staples are vegan. To help showcase these and to reach more people, we have introduced all our 10+ free resources in Hindi, which anyone can access by signing up on the Veganuary website."

Veganuary is free to join, and people can take part at veganuary.com to receive our Celebrity eCookbook, Plant Protein eCookbook, the official Veganuary starter kit and 31 daily emails packed with nutritional information, delicious recipes, meal plans and helpful advice.

Since Veganuary launched its first pledge in January 2014, millions of people - from almost every country in the world - have taken part. It has truly become a global phenomenon.

