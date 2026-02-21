This Spring, the Battle for "Freedom" Begins on Awaji Island in Japan

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 21: Nijigen no Mori Inc. (Head Office: Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan; President and CEO: Hiroshige Sadamatsu) will hold a limited-time collaboration event where guests can experience the world of the TV anime "Attack on Titan" at the anime park "Nijigen no Mori," in Hyogo Prefectural Awajishimaland Park, Japan from Saturday, March 14, 2026, to Sunday, December 13, 2026.

Starting from February 16th, tickets for this event can be reserved via the official Nijigen no Mori website (nijigennomori.com).

In this event, guests can enjoy the world of the TV anime "Attack on Titan" through two separate immersive experiences held by day and at night: the nighttime event "Attack on Titan THE NIGHT WALK -Beyond the Walls-" and the daytime event Attack on Titan Stamp Rally in Nijigen no Mori".

In the nighttime event, participants will walk approximately 1.2 km through the forest after dark in a "night walk," where projection mapping and immersive sound effects bring the world of TV anime "Attack on Titan" to life. Guests join Eren Yeager and his comrades in a battle to reclaim freedom from the looming threat of the Titans. At the goal, participants will receive an exclusive original novelty item, available only at Nijigen no Mori, as a reward for their achievement.

During the daytime event, the first phase will feature "Attack on Titan Stamp Rally in Nijigen no Mori," where participants collect stamps of original illustrated characters in a special dedicated booklet.

In addition, the second phase will introduce two mystery-solving events titled "Attack on Titan Mystery Quest," which can be enjoyed both at Nijigen no Mori and at home.

Participants will take on the role of subordinates to Hange Zoë, who is deeply immersed in Titan research, and experience a story-driven mystery adventure as they unravel a series of puzzles.

The start date for the second phase will be announced at a later time.

The event will also offer exclusive original goods available only at Nijigen no Mori, along with new original food items themed around characters such as Eren Yeager and Levi.

About the TV Anime "Attack on Titan"

Attack on Titan is a Japanese manga series created by Hajime Isayama. It was serialized in Bessatsu Shonen Magazine (Kodansha) from 2009 to 2021, and the 34 complied volumes have a total of over 140 million copies in print worldwide. The comics have been published in more than 18 languages and over 180 countries, and the anime series has won multiple awards overseas, earning devoted fans around the globe.

TV Anime "Attack on Titan"x Nijigen no Mori Collaboration Event Overview

Period: Saturday, March 14, 2026 - Sunday, December 13, 2026

Location: 2425-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan

Inside Hyogo Prefectural Awajishima Park Anime Park "Nijigen no Mori"

Overview:

The world of the TV anime "Attack on Titan" recreated within the rich natural setting of Nijigen no Mori. Participants can immerse themselves in the world of the TV anime "Attack on Titan" through two events held by day and by night.

* [Nighttime Event] Attack on Titan THE NIGHT WALK -Beyond the Walls-

Walk approximately 1.2 km through the forest at night and experience the world of the TV anime "Attack on Titan" brought to life through powerful projection mapping and immersive sound effects. Participants become new recruits of the Survey Corps and join the battle to reclaim freedom from the Titans, aiming for "beyond the walls" together with Eren Yeager and Mikasa Ackerman. At the goal, participants will receive an original novelty item.②Daytime Events

Phase 1:

"Attack on Titan Stamp Rally in Nijigen no Mori"

Participants can collect stamps of four original illustrated characters located throughout Nijigen no Mori in a special dedicated booklet.

All participants will receive a novelty postcard as a gift.

Starts Saturday, March 14, 2026.

Phase 2:

"Attack on Titan Mystery Quest - in Nijigen no Mori / At Home"

Participants will step into the role of subordinates to Hange Zoë, who is deeply devoted to Titan research, and experience an immersive mystery-solving adventure as they uncover the truth behind a series of puzzles.

The start date will be announced at a later time.

Goods & Food:

Exclusive original goods and food items that can be only purchased at Nijigen no Mori will be available. Further details will be announced sequentially on the official website.

- All prices above include tax.

- Admission ticket prices for Attack on Titan THE NIGHT WALK -Beyond the Walls- may vary by period. Please check the official Nijigen no Mori website for details.

- Children must be accompanied by at least one guardian (adult) for admission.

- Admission is free for children aged 4 and under for "Attack on Titan THE NIGHT WALK -Beyond the Walls.-"

- Admission tickets for "Attack on Titan THE NIGHT WALK -Beyond the Walls-"are time-designated.

Notes

The above information is current as of the time of publication and is subject to change.

Tickets:

[Daytime Events]"Attack on Titan Stamp Rally in Nijigen no Mori"

www.asoview.com/channel/ticket/oPx9Nwvecr/ticket0000048414/

[Nighttime Event]Attack on Titan THE NIGHT WALK -Beyond the Walls-

www.asoview.com/channel/ticket/oPx9Nwvecr/ticket0000046858/

Official Website:

nijigennomori.com/awaji_shingeki/

Inquiries:

Nijigen no Mori Operations Office

Nijigen no Mori Inc.

Tel: +81-799-64-7061

About Nijigen no Mori (Anime Park Awaji Island)

Nijigen no Mori is an anime-themed park located on Awaji Island in Hyogo Prefecture, Japan. The park spans approximately 28 times the size of Tokyo Dome and is set within a natural environment.

By utilizing digital and interactive technologies, the park offers immersive experiences for visitors of all ages and nationalities. It features attractions based on Japanese anime, manga, and game content, allowing visitors to engage with these works through multi-sensory activities.

The park includes areas themed around well-known titles such as Dragon Quest, Godzilla, NARUTO, and Crayon Shin-chan, recreating the worlds of these works in a natural setting and offering hands-on, experiential attractions.

©HK/AOTF

