This Startup Is Reinventing Hackathons as Infrastructure for Skill Building and Talent Discovery

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 7: From running the world's largest independent hackathon to working with 50+ companies and 30+ institutions, NAMESPACE is building a platform around hackathons for learning, innovation and talent discovery.

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Hackathons have become a familiar part of the technology ecosystem. But while most are built around a single event, NAMESPACE is building a company around what can happen through them.

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Founded by Delhi-based entrepreneurs Pradeepto Sarkar and Diksha Sharma , NAMESPACE works across independent communities, educational institutions and technology companies to design and operate hackathons and open-innovation programs. Having worked closely with global developer communities and large-scale innovation initiatives, Sarkar, who leads the platform as its CEO saw an opportunity to build a platform that could make these experiences more structured, scalable and outcome-oriented.

The premise is straightforward: give people the environment, resources and problems to build, and the resulting projects can create value for more than just the participants. For builders, these programs provide opportunities to learn technologies, work with others and demonstrate their abilities through actual projects. For institutions, they supplement traditional education with hands-on innovation. For companies, they create ways to engage technical communities, experiment with emerging technologies and discover talent through demonstrated capability.

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NAMESPACE has already worked with more than 50 companies and 30 institutions, building programs around these different objectives. Diksha, the co-founder and COO of NAMESPACE, believes that hackathons can become powerful platforms for learning, innovation and opportunity when designed around outcomes rather than just competition.

Building at community scale

The largest demonstration of NAMESPACE's approach is HACKHAZARDS, its flagship community hackathon.

The latest edition brought together more than 31,000 registrations , with participants from 51 countries and more than 2,000 institutes and companies .

But the scale becomes more meaningful when looking at what happened after registration.

HACKHAZARDS ’26 recorded 6,200+ idea submissions and 2,600+ final project builds . Thousands of participants moved from simply expressing interest in the program to developing an idea and ultimately building a project.

Creating that progression at this scale requires considerably more than putting up a challenge page and asking participants to submit their work.

NAMESPACE built an ecosystem around the hackathon that included more than 200 hours of mentorship and co-learning , along with more than $100,000 worth of credits and resources made available to participants.

For NAMESPACE, this breadth is an important part of the model. A community program can bring together people at very different stages of their technology journeys and give them a common environment in which to learn and build.

One platform, different objectives

HACKHAZARDS represents the community side of NAMESPACE's work. Its work with companies and institutions demonstrates how the same underlying format can be adapted to very different objectives.

For an educational institution, a hackathon can become a practical extension of the classroom. Students can work on open-ended problems, collaborate in teams and produce projects that demonstrate how they apply their knowledge.

For companies, the objective can be different. A program might be designed to bring developers around a product and drive adoption; encourage experimentation and new ideas; raise awareness around its technology; or identify potential talent.

NAMESPACE's role is to design and execute these programs around the specific outcome the organization is trying to achieve.

That is why the company's work extends beyond simply organizing events.

Turning projects into signals of capability

The talent component is particularly relevant as technical hiring becomes increasingly focused on what people can actually do.

A resume, degree or certification can provide useful information about a candidate, but it does not always reveal how someone approaches an unfamiliar problem, collaborates with others or turns an idea into a working product.

A project provides a different kind of signal. It shows technical execution, problem-solving, creativity and the ability to work within constraints. The building process can also reveal how someone collaborates, communicates and responds when an initial approach does not work.

For Sarkar, the opportunity is ultimately about making capability more visible.

"People are increasingly learning by building, but there are still limited ways for them to demonstrate what they can actually do," is the thinking behind NAMESPACE's approach. A project, he believes, can often tell a more complete story about a builder's capabilities than a credential alone — particularly when that project has been developed in an environment involving real constraints, collaboration and problem-solving.

This is where NAMESPACE's community and enterprise work intersect.

The same environment that helps someone develop a skill can also create evidence of that skill.

Beyond the event

The larger opportunity, NAMESPACE believes, lies in connecting these pieces.

A participant can discover a technology through a program, learn how to use it, develop an idea, build a project, receive feedback and eventually use that work to pursue a new opportunity.

An institution can use the same mechanism to give its students more exposure to practical innovation. A company can use it to interact with a technical community while simultaneously exploring ideas and identifying capable builders.

That creates a broader ecosystem around what is traditionally considered a short-term event.

NAMESPACE's work with leading companies and universities, alongside its independent community programs, reflects an attempt to build a flywheel across multiple stakeholders rather than limiting hackathons to one format or audience.

The ambition, ultimately, is not simply to run more hackathons.

It is to make the mechanism more useful.

When thousands of people can move from registration to ideas to working projects, when institutions can use building as a complement to education, and when companies can engage with people through demonstrated ability, a hackathon becomes more than a competition.

It becomes a connection point between learning, building, innovation and opportunity .

The founders, Pradeepto and Diksha see NAMESPACE's work across communities, institutions and companies as different expressions of the same underlying idea: creating environments where people can build, demonstrate their abilities and connect with opportunities.

The company's growing portfolio of programs is therefore less about creating another category of hackathon and more about developing a repeatable infrastructure that allows different communities, institutions and companies to turn participation into something that continues to create value long after the event itself is over.

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