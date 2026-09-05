This Teachers' Day, Shree Niketan Schools asks India to Call Your Teacher

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir) We all have that one teacher or perhaps a few we remember long after leaving school. The teacher who encouraged us, believed in us, challenged us, or simply saw something in us before we saw it ourselves.

Shree Niketan Schools’ #CallYourTeacher campaign invites people to call the teachers who shaped their lives and share the memories that still stay with them We often think about them. We speak about them. But how often do we actually speak to them? This Teachers’ Day, Shree Niketan Schools is encouraging people to change that with a simple call.

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Through the #CallYourTeacher campaign, the school group is inviting everyone to pick up their phone, call a teacher who made a difference in their life, and tell them how they helped shape the person they became.

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The idea is deliberately simple. People are encouraged to record themselves making the call, share what the conversation meant to them, and invite others to do the same. The call could be to a teacher who shaped their career, inspired a passion, gave them confidence, or made them believe in themselves at a crucial moment.

Participants can share their call and their experience on social media using #CallYourTeacher and tag @ShreeNiketanSchools, encouraging others to reconnect with the teachers who helped make them who they are.

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At the heart of #CallYourTeacher is a belief that education goes far beyond textbooks and classrooms. The values, encouragement and sense of identity that teachers help instil can stay with a child for a lifetime. And sometimes, the people who shaped us simply deserve to know the difference they made.

About Shree Niketan Schools Indian Roots; Global Outlook is at the heart of Shree Niketan Schools’ educational philosophy. The school believes that children with a strong foundation in their cultural heritage can reach unprecedented heights in a global future.

At Shree Niketan, India’s rich legacy of values, traditions and knowledge is brought into the context of a rapidly globalising world. Respect, prayer, festivals, family and the celebration of India’s diversity are viewed not merely as cultural practices, but as opportunities to nurture empathy, leadership, collaboration and a strong sense of identity.

With a vision to nurture students who are deeply connected to their Indian roots while being intellectually and emotionally equipped to thrive on the world stage, Shree Niketan Schools continues to build an education that prepares children for both where they come from and where the world is going.

Today, Shree Niketan Schools is a growing community of 700+ staff members and 12,000+ children across five campuses, with a presence in Thiruvallur, Tambaram East, Tambaram West and Nolambur.

For more information: Shree Niketan Schools – Call Your Teacher Instagram: @ShreeNiketanSchools Campaign Assets Video 1: Watch Video 1 Video 2: Watch Video 2 (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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