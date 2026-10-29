DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / 'This Will Be One of the Best Museums in the World': Vivek Abrol’s Prediction About Bihar Museum Comes True

'This Will Be One of the Best Museums in the World': Vivek Abrol’s Prediction About Bihar Museum Comes True

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:32 AM Oct 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 29: Renowned art collector Vivek Abrol is delighted to see Bihar Museum receive global recognition, especially because he had predicted its potential to become one of the best museums in the world during his visit.

Advertisement

Bihar Museum in Patna has secured the ninth position in the world and emerged as the highest-ranked museum in Asia in the 2026 global list. The achievement has brought international attention to the museum and its contribution to preserving India’s rich history and cultural heritage.

Advertisement

Abrol had expressed confidence in the museum’s potential when he visited it earlier. With the latest recognition, that prediction has taken on a new significance. He is now celebrating the achievement and congratulating the museum on this proud moment.

Vivek Abrol said, “When I visited Bihar Museum, I could see its immense potential. I felt it had everything needed to become one of the finest museums in the world. Seeing it receive this recognition today makes me extremely happy. It is a proud moment for Bihar and for India.”

Advertisement

Speaking about Mr. Anjani Kumar Singh, Director General of Bihar Museum, Abrol said, “Mr. Anjani Kumar Singh is the brain behind Bihar Museum. His vision and hard work have helped make it a world-class institution, and it is wonderful to see the museum receive this recognition.”

The recognition is a proud moment for Bihar as well as India. It also highlights how Indian museums can earn international appreciation through their collections, architecture and efforts to preserve the country’s cultural heritage.

For Abrol, the achievement is particularly special because he had recognised the museum’s potential long before this global recognition came its way.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts