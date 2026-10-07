Thomas Cook India introduces Zero Markup Forex Card for frequent travellers seeking more value from their overseas spends

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 7: Thomas Cook (India) Limited, India’s leading omnichannel foreign exchange services provider, has introduced Zero Markup Card by relaunching its One Currency Card with Zero Mark-up and Zero Cross-Currency Conversion Charge. Designed for India’s rapidly growing base of digitally savvy and frequent international travellers, the card offers a smarter, more transparent and cost-efficient payment solution for overseas travel.

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The company’s latest offering combines the convenience of modern travel cards with the inherent advantages of a prepaid forex card, including the ability to lock in foreign exchange rates before travel. This provides customers protection against currency volatility — a key concern amid the heightened fluctuations witnessed across global currencies this year.

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The Zero Markup Card has been specially designed to address four key pain points faced by travellers today:

- Zero Forex Markup on card loading: eliminating additional forex mark-up charges at the time of purchasing or loading foreign exchange.

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- Zero Cross-Currency Conversion Charges: enabling travellers to make seamless payments in currencies beyond USD without incurring additional conversion costs or worrying about access to local currency.

- Protection against currency volatility: allowing travellers to pre-load the card in USD and lock in exchange rates before travel, helping safeguard against fluctuations in the Indian Rupee and major global currencies such as the US Dollar. Customers may also benefit if the US Dollar appreciates after the card has been loaded.

In line with the evolving preferences of today’s digitally connected traveller, the Zero Markup Card is available exclusively through Thomas Cook India’s digital-first platforms. Customers can conveniently purchase the card via the website (thomascook.in), mobile app (TC Pay), WhatsApp, call centre, and it can also be ordered through Blinkit.

The Thomas Cook Zero Markup Card also offers several travel-friendly features and benefits, including:

- Get 10% cashback on spends across popular brands like McDonald’s, Starbucks, KFC, Grab, Uber, 7 Eleven and Careems.

- Secure contactless payments through Google Pay’s Tap & Pay

- Complimentary insurance cover of up to ₹7,50,000

- Free emergency cash assistance and zero-cost card replacement if the card is lost or stolen during travel

- Global acceptance across more than 200 countries and territories, wherever Mastercard is accepted

Foreign Exchange, Thomas Cook (India) Limited, said, “Today’s travellers are far more value-conscious and digitally savvy when it comes to international spending. Our Zero Forex Card has been designed to address the very specific needs of today’s traveller by combining zero markup and zero cross-currency conversion charges with the unique advantage of locking in exchange rates before travel. This gives customers greater control over their overseas spends while protecting them from unpredictable exchange rate movements during their journey – an advantage that is especially relevant in today’s volatile currency environment. The initiative reiterates Thomas Cook’s position as ‘India ka Forex Specialist’ and reflects our sustained focus on innovation and elevated customer experience.”

About Thomas Cook (India) Limited

Set up in 1881, Thomas Cook (India) Limited (TCIL) is the leading omnichannel travel company in the country offering a broad spectrum of services including Foreign Exchange, Corporate Travel, MICE, Leisure Travel, Value Added Services, and Visa Services. It operates leading B2C and B2B brands including Thomas Cook, SOTC, TCI, SITA, Asian Trails, Allied TPro, Australian Tours Management, Desert Adventures, Travel Circle International Limited (TCI 勝景遊), Sterling Holiday Resorts Limited, Distant Frontiers, TC Tours, Digiphoto Entertainment Imaging (DEI), Go Vacation, Private Safaris East & South Africa.

As one of the largest travel service provider networks headquartered in the Asia-Pacific region, The Thomas Cook India Group spans 28 countries across 5 continents.

TCIL has been felicitated with ET Edge’s Best Organizations for Women (BOW) 2026, MICE Powerhouse at MaxiiiMICE Awards 2025, Outbound Travel Operator of the Year (2024) and MICE Travel Operator of the Year (2024 & 2023) at The Economic Times Travel & Tourism Annual Awards, MICE Travel Agency (Outbound) at the Economic Times MICE & Wedding Tourism Awards 2024, ‘Masters of Risk – Travel & Hospitality’ at India Risk Management Awards 2024, MICE Tour Operator of the Year – Outbound at SATTE 2024, Best Tour Operator at India Travel Awards North 2023, winner of the Corporate Citizen Award (Travel Tourism & Hospitality) at the Corporate Citizen Conclave & Award 2023, The Outbound Tour Operator of the Year 2022 at the SATTE Awards, IAMAI India Digital Awards 2022, CNBC-TV18 & ICICI Lombard India Risk Management Award – Travel & Leisure Category 2022 & 2021, CIO100 Award for digital innovation 2022.

For more information, visit:

Thomas Cook Travel Limited: www.thomascook.in

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