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Kochi (Kerala) [India], August 13: What if the pipes that silently carry water across India could, for once, carry the nation's song? This Independence Day, Thomson Pipes brings that thought to life with "India Flows Free," an evocative tribute to the uninterrupted flow of India, transforming everyday PVC water pipes into musical flutes and bringing alive a rendition of "Vande Mataram."

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YouTube Link: www.youtu.be/SNGH7rDqV3I

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The idea looks at one of India's most essential yet largely unseen infrastructures in an entirely new way. Pipes run beneath our feet, through our homes, across cities and through the countryside, silently carrying water and sustaining life. They are, in many ways, the Hidden Rivers of the Modern Age. For one day, these hidden rivers found a voice.

The transformation of Thomson PVC pipes into musical instruments was undertaken by Alpha Flutes, traditional flute makers, who experimented with different pipe diameters, lengths and tonal configurations to create specially crafted PVC flutes. The resulting instruments were brought to life by renowned flute artist Vidhu Krishna, who performed the rendition on the specially created flutes, demonstrating how an everyday industrial material could be transformed into an instrument capable of carrying music.

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The performance was filmed against the historic Colonial Pier at Alleppey, creating a striking meeting of India's past, present and future. A structure that once witnessed the movement of goods, people and commerce became the backdrop for a Song of Freedom, this time carried through the sound of pipes.

At the heart of India Flows Free is a simple idea: sometimes, all it takes to discover a new possibility is to look at something familiar differently. A water pipe can carry water. But in the hands of imagination, it can carry music too. What began as a piece of infrastructure became an instrument; what usually remains unseen became visible; and what silently carries water found a way to carry the nation's emotion. From pipes to flutes. From hidden rivers to a song. From infrastructure to inspiration.

With India Flows Free, Thomson Pipes celebrates Independence Day by giving a voice to the hidden rivers that keep India flowing. The idea was conceived and executed by Jimmy & Jacana, the boutique brand makery, with communication and amplification supported by Trompet Media. The project brings together the worlds of infrastructure, craftsmanship, music and creative imagination in a distinctive tribute to the nation.

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