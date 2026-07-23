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New Delhi [India], July 23: The birth anniversary of renowned Gaudiya Vaishnava Acharya Shri Manmadhava Gaudeshwar Vaishnavacharya Dr. Pundrik Goswami Ji Maharaj was celebrated with devotion and environmental consciousness as 'Tree Day' at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi, where over 5,000 devotees and well-wishers gathered to commemorate the occasion. The celebration, blending spirituality with ecological responsibility, also marked the launch of an ambitious global plantation drive of one crore trees, reinforcing the timeless Sanatan principle of living in harmony with nature.

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The event witnessed an atmosphere of devotion, gratitude and collective service as thousands pledged to contribute towards environmental conservation through tree plantation. As part of the initiative, 3,000 saplings were distributed among attendees, encouraging every individual to become a custodian of nature.

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Earlier in the celebrations, the divine Priyaraman Ji Hindola Mahotsav was observed with traditional rituals, devotional music and bhajans, creating a spiritually uplifting ambience for devotees.

One of the most heartwarming moments of the evening came as Renuka Pundrik Goswami, along with students of Nimai Pathshala, celebrated Maharaj Ji's birthday through devotional performances and expressions of gratitude, reflecting the values of culture, education and service that Maharaj Ji has consistently nurtured among the younger generations.

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The programme was graced by the esteemed presence of representatives from Ganga Sabha, Haridwar, along with several distinguished saints, religious leaders, and individuals holding prestigious positions across various fields. Numerous spiritual organisations and dignitaries extended their heartfelt greetings to Shri Pundrik Goswami Ji Maharaj on the occasion. Across digital platforms, social media was flooded with birthday wishes, messages of reverence and glimpses from celebrations held by devotees in India and abroad, reflecting Maharaj Ji's growing global following.

Belonging to the illustrious hereditary Goswami lineage of the historic Shri Radha Raman Temple in Vrindavan, Shri Pundrik Goswami Ji Maharaj represents a spiritual tradition dating back nearly five centuries to Shri Gopal Bhatta Goswami, one of the six Goswamis of Vrindavan and an intimate associate of Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu. Revered as the 38th Acharya in this sacred Gaudiya Vaishnava lineage, Maharaj Ji has emerged as one of India's most respected contemporary spiritual leaders.

Over the years, Shri Pundrik Goswami Ji Maharaj has earned recognition for presenting the eternal wisdom of Sanatan Dharma in a manner that resonates with modern society, particularly the youth. Through his discourses on the Shrimad Bhagavatam, Bhagavad Gita, Ramayana and Vedic philosophy, he seamlessly connects ancient scriptures with contemporary challenges, encouraging young minds to embrace spirituality alongside education, professional aspirations and social responsibility.

His ability to address subjects such as mental well-being, relationships, ethics, environmental consciousness and purposeful living through the lens of Sanatan values has made him an influential voice among students and young professionals. Rather than limiting spirituality to ritual, Maharaj Ji consistently emphasises its relevance in daily life, inspiring thousands to discover meaning through devotion, discipline and compassionate action.

His educational initiatives, including Nimai Pathshala and youth-centric programmes, continue to nurture value-based learning while strengthening cultural roots among children and young adults.

Speaking on the significance of the occasion, organisers said that dedicating Maharaj Ji's birth anniversary to 'Tree Day' reflects his long-standing belief that environmental protection is an essential expression of devotion. In the Vedic worldview, trees are revered as symbols of selfless giving, and caring for nature is regarded as an act of service to the Divine. The one-crore tree plantation campaign seeks to transform this philosophy into a global movement, inspiring individuals and communities worldwide to participate in creating a greener and healthier planet.

The celebration concluded with devotional kirtan and a collective resolve to carry forward Maharaj Ji's message of Bhakti, service, environmental stewardship and cultural preservation.

The overwhelming participation at Talkatora Stadium and the worldwide response to the plantation initiative underscored Shri Pundrik Goswami Ji Maharaj's growing influence as a spiritual guide who continues to inspire people across generations by harmonising the timeless values of Sanatan Dharma.

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