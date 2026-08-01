Threadgasm Reports a Shift Toward Individual Expression in Luxury Fashion

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New Delhi [India], August 1: For years, fashion trends have been dictated by runways, celebrities, and increasingly, social media algorithms. Yet despite having more access to fashion inspiration than ever before, consumers are beginning to move in the opposite direction. Instead of asking what is trending, many are asking a different question: what feels authentic to me?

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According to contemporary luxury fashion label Threadgasm, this shift toward individuality and self-expression is becoming one of the defining forces shaping the future of luxury fashion.

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The brand believes consumers are increasingly rejecting formulaic trends in favor of pieces that help them communicate their identity, values, and personality.

"Fashion has always been a form of self-expression, but today that role is becoming more important than ever," says Aashna Babbar, Founder of Threadgasm. "Consumers are surrounded by an endless stream of content telling them what to wear, how to look, and what is considered fashionable. The result is that many people are actively searching for ways to express their individuality rather than conform to a trend."

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The rise of digital platforms has undoubtedly democratized fashion, making inspiration accessible to millions. At the same time, it has also accelerated trend cycles and created a culture where styles can become oversaturated within weeks.

Consumers, particularly younger generations, are increasingly responding by seeking fashion that feels distinctive and personal.

Rather than purchasing products solely because they are popular, many are choosing pieces that reflect who they are and how they want to be perceived. This evolution is reshaping luxury consumption.

Historically, luxury brands derived value from exclusivity and status. While these elements remain important, a growing segment of consumers now associates luxury with authenticity, creativity, and individuality.

Fashion is becoming less about ownership and more about identity.

"Consumers don't want to look like everyone else," says Babbar. "They want products that help them tell their own story. The most powerful brands today are not the ones defining trends. They are the ones empowering individuality."

This shift is particularly evident in categories such as statement fashion and wearable art, where consumers actively seek pieces that create emotional connection and personal meaning.

Threadgasm was founded with this belief at its core.

The brand creates handcrafted statement jackets and artistic fashion pieces designed to stand apart from conventional fashion categories. Every collection is built around the idea that clothing should be an extension of personality rather than an imitation of trends.

Its designs, including pieces such as Tiger Royal, Ash Blossom, Peacock Veil and Velvet Whispers, are intentionally created to evoke emotion, spark conversation and celebrate individuality.

For Babbar, this philosophy is deeply influenced by her professional experience building some of India's most recognizable consumer brands.

Over the course of her career, she has worked at the intersection of branding, retail and consumer behavior, gaining firsthand insight into how aspirations evolve across generations.

As part of the founding team at SEVEN by MS Dhoni, she helped launch and scale one of India's most visible celebrity-led apparel brands, witnessing how consumers connect with brands that represent identity and aspiration. The brand crossed $3 million in sales within months of launch, demonstrating the power of purpose-driven positioning.

At Bata India, she worked on initiatives aimed at repositioning the iconic footwear brand for a younger generation of consumers. The experience highlighted the importance of cultural relevance and showed how legacy brands must continuously evolve to reflect changing consumer expectations.

She later led Brand, Digital and Marketing Strategy at Colorbar Cosmetics, where she managed brand building across multiple businesses, retail formats and digital channels. Her work reinforced a key observation: modern consumers are increasingly seeking brands that help them express their individuality rather than simply participate in trends.

A Gold Medalist in Fashion Retail from Pearl Academy, Babbar has spent much of her career studying the relationship between branding and consumer identity. Her academic and professional journey has consistently revolved around understanding what makes brands culturally meaningful and emotionally relevant.

With Threadgasm, she sought to create a brand that would celebrate individuality rather than standardization. The philosophy behind the brand is that fashion should help people stand out, not blend in.

Every Threadgasm collection is designed around craftsmanship, artistic storytelling, and bold self-expression. Instead of following seasonal trend cycles, the brand focuses on creating wearable art pieces that encourage consumers to embrace their unique sense of style.

As luxury markets continue to evolve, Threadgasm believes the next generation of successful brands will be those that understand a fundamental shift in consumer psychology.

Consumers are no longer looking for validation through what everyone else is buying. They are looking for brands that help them express who they are. And in that future, individuality may become the most valuable luxury of all.

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