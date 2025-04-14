Three-Day Bhagavad Gita Course Enlightens Surat with Devotion and Wisdom

PNN

Surat (Gujarat) [India], April 14: A three-day Shri Bhagavad Gita course was organized by the Social Army Group from April 9 to 11, 2025, at Sardar Smriti Bhavan, Varachha. On the first day, April 9, the event commenced with an insightful session by Gujarat's renowned speaker, Paras Pandhi, who explained the essence and importance of the Bhagavad Gita. The atmosphere was made devotional with soulful performances in Western Kirtan style by Gujarat's famous melodious singer, Urvashi Ben Radhadiya.

On this occasion, respected personalities and youth icons like Govind Kaka Dholakia, founder of Shree Ram Krishna Exports, shared the significance of the Bhagavad Gita and Lord Krishna. Gujarat's Education Minister, Shri Prafulbhai Panseriya, also graced the final day and highlighted the core message and essence of the Gita.

Advertisement

Dhirubhai Narola (Narola Gems), Rakeshbhai Dughata (Shree Hari Group), Ghanshyambhai Shankar (Shivam Jewels), Arjunbhai Dholakia (Goldi Solar), along with representatives from various institutions in Surat and numerous Krishna devotees, participated enthusiastically and expressed their reverence towards the Gita.

Advertisement

The event witnessed massive participation from the people of Surat, showcasing their devotion to Lord Krishna and deep faith in the Bhagavad Gita. Concluding the event, speaker Paras Pandhi inspired everyone to imbibe the teachings of the Gita and Lord Krishna in their lives and take a vow to read the Bhagavad Gita daily

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)