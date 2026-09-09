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Home / Business / Three-Day ‘Vyapari Mahakumbh’ to be Held Under the Aegis of Vyapari Mahasangh from December 11–13, 2026

Three-Day ‘Vyapari Mahakumbh’ to be Held Under the Aegis of Vyapari Mahasangh from December 11–13, 2026

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ANI
Updated At : 06:47 PM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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PNN

New Delhi [India], September 9: With the objective of bringing traders, entrepreneurs and representatives of the business community from across the country onto a common platform, the Vyapari Mahasangh will organize a three-day ‘Vyapari Mahakumbh’ from December 11 to 13, 2026. As part of the event, the ‘Loan & Business Expo’ will be organized during Samriddhi Conclave-2026 at Hall No. 14, Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

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The Expo will provide traders and entrepreneurs an opportunity to connect with banks and financial institutions, explore loan and credit facilities, investment options, business opportunities and modern business services. According to the organizers, the initiative aims to financially empower the trading community and provide new avenues for business expansion, growth and sustainability.

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Mr. Ghanshyam Gupta Javeri, President, Vyapari Mahasangh, said, “Samriddhi Conclave-2026 and the Loan & Business Expo are significant initiatives towards building a self-reliant India. Our endeavour is to provide traders and entrepreneurs from across the country with direct access to

-         financial institutions

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-         industry experts and emerging business opportunities For

-         Industries

-         Manufacturers

-         Trader

-         Wholesaler Retailer

-          Importer / Exporter

-         Professional

-         Service Provider

-         Brands

platform will help them strengthen their businesses, explore new avenues of growth and achieve greater financial stability.”

The event is expected to witness the participation of CEO Krishna Kumar Gupta, Mr. Tarun Kumar, Mr. Ankit Garg, National Vice President Mr. Pawan Singhal, National Vice President Dr. Amit Harish Maheshwari, and Dr. Girish Gupta, along with other office-bearers of the Mahasangh, prominent traders, entrepreneurs and representatives of various business organizations.

Mr. Ghanshyam Gupta Javeri further informed that preparatory and participation meetings for the Vyapari Mahakumbh will be held on September 17 at Radisson Blu Hotel and on September 27 at Crowne Plaza Hotel. He appealed to trade associations, business organizations and their representatives to participate in large numbers in these meetings and contribute towards making the Vyapari Mahakumbh 2026 a grand and successful national business platform.

The three-day event is expected to provide a valuable platform for networking, financial facilitation, business expansion, knowledge exchange and new commercial partnerships, further strengthening the role of traders and entrepreneurs in India’s economic growth.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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